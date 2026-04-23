D.LAW GIVES THE WORLD A LOOK INSIDE ITS PASADENA HEADQUARTERS WITH NEW VIDEO

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D.Law, one of California's fastest-growing and most innovative employment law firms, released a video tour of its Pasadena headquarters — offering an inside look at the building designed from the ground up to reflect the firm's culture, values, and unwavering commitment to its people and the workers they serve.

Inside D.Law's Pasadena HQ | Built on the Power of Love

The video takes viewers through every floor of the custom-built facility, from the game room and gym to the rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains. At the heart of it all is the Axis Mundi — the building's grand circular staircase — a defining architectural feature named after the legendary symbolic line connecting the heavens, earth, and underworld, and serving as the great connector for every floor and every member of the D.Law team.

"Everything about this building was designed with purpose," said Emil Davtyan, Founder and Managing Attorney of D.Law. "It's a physical expression of what we believe — that when you invest in your people and create an environment that inspires them, they show up better for the workers who need them most. This is what the power of love looks like in practice."

The headquarters includes a chef-designed kitchen and dining room, a barista coffee bar with app-based ordering, a professional game room, a fully equipped gym with locker rooms and showers, nine conference rooms each named after a notable aspect of Pasadena, a rooftop terrace, a serene first-floor garden terrace, and a lobby designed to transform into a performance venue for music and art.

The video is available now on D.Law's LinkedIn page at linkedin.com/company/know-d-law and on YouTube.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE D.Law, Inc.