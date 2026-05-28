By Emil Davtyan, Founder and Managing Attorney, D.Law

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you work in California and you're forced into skipping lunch, eating at your desk, or constantly clocking out to take late lunch breaks, you might think it's just the cost of being a team player.

But here's the truth: under California labor law, these "little sacrifices" often signal something more serious and a potential wage and hour violation that could entitle you to significant back pay and penalties.

7 Signs Employers Are Violating Meal Period Laws

Before I became an employment lawyer, I was an hourly worker in several industries. At the time, I never thought there were laws out there to protect workers like me, who were asked to work through lunch breaks or not to leave the premises while on break. Unfortunately, I went through all of this and felt that if I spoke up, retaliation was next.

Now as an experienced employment attorney who's helped countless workers across industries hold employers accountable, I can tell you this: the road to a lawsuit often starts with lunch.

Here's a simple checklist of common red flags to help you assess whether your employer might be violating California's strict meal and rest break laws, and what you can do to protect yourself if they are.

You're Not Getting an Uninterrupted 30-Minute Meal Break

The law: If you work more than five hours in a day, you're entitled to a 30-minute unpaid off-duty meal break. If you work more than 10 hours, you're entitled to a second.

The red flag: You're forced to eat at your workstation, stay on call, or field questions during your break. This is not a break; it's wage theft.





If you work more than five hours in a day, you're entitled to a 30-minute unpaid off-duty meal break. If you work more than 10 hours, you're entitled to a second. You're forced to eat at your workstation, stay on call, or field questions during your break. This is not a break; it's wage theft. You're Asked to "Waive" Breaks Without Real Choice

The law: Employees can waive a first meal break only if the workday is under six hours and both sides voluntarily agree. The second meal break can only be waived under even stricter circumstances.

The red flag: You're pressured to sign a waiver or told it's "company policy" to skip breaks. Waivers signed under duress or applied improperly may be invalid, and your employer may owe you an hour of pay for each missed break daily.





Employees can waive a first meal break only if the workday is under six hours and both sides voluntarily agree. The second meal break can only be waived under even stricter circumstances. You're pressured to sign a waiver or told it's "company policy" to skip breaks. Waivers signed under duress or applied improperly may be invalid, and your employer may owe you an hour of pay for each missed break daily. Breaks Are Scheduled Too Late in the Day

The law: Your first meal break must begin before the end of your fifth hour of work.

The red flag: Your shift starts at 8:00 a.m., and your employer schedules lunch at 1:30 p.m. That's a violation, even if you get the full 30 minutes.





Your first meal break must begin before the end of your fifth hour of work. Your shift starts at 8:00 a.m., and your employer schedules lunch at 1:30 p.m. That's a violation, even if you get the full 30 minutes. You're Penalized for Taking Your Full Break

The law: Employers can't retaliate against employees for exercising their right to breaks.

The red flag: You're told you're "slowing down the team" or passed over for shifts or opportunities because you actually take your legally required break time. That's not just a labor violation, it might also be grounds for a retaliation claim.





Employers can't retaliate against employees for exercising their right to breaks. You're told you're "slowing down the team" or passed over for shifts or opportunities because you actually take your legally required break time. That's not just a labor violation, it might also be grounds for a retaliation claim. You're Misclassified as Exempt or a Contractor

The law: Only truly exempt employees, like certain executives or licensed professionals, are not entitled to meal and rest breaks. Independent contractors may be exempt too, but many are misclassified.

The red flag: You're called "exempt" but don't have authority to hire or fire, or you work regular hours under close supervision. You're labeled a "contractor" but you have no real control over how or when you work. These misclassifications are often intentional, and illegal.





Only truly exempt employees, like certain executives or licensed professionals, are not entitled to meal and rest breaks. Independent contractors may be exempt too, but many are misclassified. You're called "exempt" but don't have authority to hire or fire, or you work regular hours under close supervision. You're labeled a "contractor" but you have no real control over how or when you work. These misclassifications are often intentional, and illegal. You're Paid Hourly, But No One Tracks Breaks

The law: Employers must maintain accurate records of lunch breaks taken. If they don't, and you sue, the burden may shift to them to prove you weren't denied your rights.

The red flag: You're asked to clock out for lunch even when you work through it, or there's no system to log break times at all. This recordkeeping failure can cost employers big in litigation.





Employers must maintain accurate records of lunch breaks taken. If they don't, and you sue, the burden may shift to them to prove you weren't denied your rights. You're asked to clock out for lunch even when you work through it, or there's no system to log break times at all. This recordkeeping failure can cost employers big in litigation. You've Been Told "It's No Big Deal"

The law: California's labor code is crystal clear: for each day a required meal or rest break is missed or shortened or interrupted, you are owed one additional hour of pay at your regular rate of pay.

The red flag: Your employer shrugs off concerns, says it's "industry standard," or tells you the company can't afford to comply. That's not a defense, it's a liability.

What You Can Do Today to Protect Yourself



Even if you're not ready to take legal action, you can start documenting your experiences now. Here's how:

Keep a personal log of your hours worked, breaks taken (or missed, interrupted), and any communications about them.



of your hours worked, breaks taken (or missed, interrupted), and any communications about them. Take screenshots or save emails if you're asked to skip or shorten breaks.



if you're asked to skip or shorten breaks. Talk to coworkers if violations often affect groups, which may support a class action.



if violations often affect groups, which may support a class action. Consult with a lawyer early, even just for a confidential review of your situation.

Final Thoughts: Empowerment Begins With Awareness

Employers are banking on the fact that most workers won't speak up.

Many meal and rest break violations go unchecked not because the law is unclear, but because employees aren't sure what's normal versus what's legal.

If something feels off, you're probably not imagining it.

I've seen how a "small" pattern of missed breaks can snowball into years of unpaid wages. The good news is: California law is on your side, and so are advocates like me who believe every worker, regardless of title, industry, or immigration status, deserves to have their time respected.

If you suspect your rights have been violated, don't wait. Document. Ask questions. And when you're ready, get legal advice.

Because a lunch shouldn't cost you your paycheck.

Contact D.Law by calling (818) 275-5799 or send a message with any questions or concerns you may have regarding your employment rights. Our attorneys are experts in California employment law and worker's rights and can help you with the problems you are faced with.

CONTACT: Armen Petrosyan, [email protected]

SOURCE D.Law, Inc.