D.Law Introduces TREO -- the Litigation Operating System Built In-House by the Firm That Runs On It

TREO — Time, Records, Evidence, Outcomes — is in full use across D.Law at 100% staff adoption.

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D.Law, one of California's largest plaintiff-side employment law firms, today introduced TREO, powered by D.Law — a Litigation OS designed, engineered, and built entirely in-house.

Not case management software. An operating system for how a case actually runs.

TREO — Time, Records, Evidence, Outcomes

Every lawyer knows the problem with the first one. The software on the market is always missing something. So firms stitch together three or four systems, write workarounds for the gaps, and train their people to live inside the seams. The work gets done. But it gets done in spite of the tools, not because of them.

D.Law spent years inside those tools. Then the firm's technology team stopped waiting for the market to catch up and built what the practice actually needed.

TREO is organized around the four things that decide a case:

Time — deadlines, statutes, and calendars that hold, so nothing depends on someone remembering.

— deadlines, statutes, and calendars that hold, so nothing depends on someone remembering. Records — every document where it belongs, retrievable in seconds, not searched for.

— every document where it belongs, retrievable in seconds, not searched for. Evidence — facts, exhibits, and testimony connected to the claims they support.

— facts, exhibits, and testimony connected to the claims they support. Outcomes — visibility into what is actually moving a case forward, and what isn't.

Adoption inside the firm is the proof.

100% of D.Law's staff — every attorney, every paralegal, every intake and support team member — works in TREO. Not a pilot. Not a department. 200+ people, all of them.

Each of them is getting four to five hours back a week.

"We built TREO because we needed it. We built it well enough that it doesn't have to stay ours," said Emil Davtyan, founder of D.Law. "We think of ourselves as a technology company that practices employment law, not a law firm that happens to use software. We stopped calling this category case management a long time ago, because managing a case isn't the job. Running one is. TREO is the first system we've used that was built for the second thing."

TREO was built by D.Law's internal technology team under Chief Technology Officer Valeri Tavadyan.

"We had something most software teams never get — the users were down the hall," Tavadyan said. "Every feature in TREO exists because someone handling real cases told us what was breaking. That feedback loop is the product."

Davtyan is blunt about what that means. "We didn't build an internal tool that happens to work well. We built software. Software rarely stays in one building."

What's next

TREO was built for D.Law, and that is who it serves today. It is the system the firm runs on and the backbone of how D.Law continues to grow.

The work ahead is the same work that produced it — keep building, keep perfecting the practice, keep raising the standard for the people doing the work.

About D.Law

D.Law is a California employment law firm representing employees — not employers — in wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wage and hour matters. Founded by Emil Davtyan and headquartered in Pasadena, the firm employs a team of more than 200 and has been recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace in back-to-back years (2025 and 2026). Learn more at www.d.law.

About TREO

TREO — Time, Records, Evidence, Outcomes — is a Litigation OS developed in-house by D.Law's technology team. Built for plaintiff-side practice and in full use across a firm of more than 200, TREO unifies deadline management, document handling, evidence organization, and case analytics in a single system.

Contact: Armen Petrosyan, [email protected]

SOURCE D.Law, Inc.