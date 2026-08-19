D.Law Launches "The Champion," a New Newsletter Dedicated to Educating California Workers on Their Rights

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D.Law, a California employment law firm founded by Emil Davtyan, today announced the launch of The Champion, a new email newsletter created to help California workers understand and exercise their rights in the workplace.

The Champion will publish regularly with a mix of practical legal education, real case outcomes, and updates from the firm, including:

D.Law launches The Champion, a new email newsletter created to help California workers understand and exercise their rights in the workplace.

Plain-language explainers on topics like wage and hour law, wrongful termination, discrimination, and leaves of absence

Alerts on new and changing California employment laws

Anonymized client stories and case results

Spotlights on the attorneys and staff who work on clients' cases

Firm news, community initiatives, and social media highlights

"Ten years ago I started D.Law with one belief: every California worker deserves an advocate who treats them like a person, not a file number," said Emil Davtyan, Founder and Managing Attorney of D.Law. "The Champion is an extension of that belief. Most people don't know their rights until something goes wrong at work, and by then it can feel overwhelming. This newsletter is our way of putting that knowledge in front of people before they need it, for free, with no strings attached."

The newsletter's name reflects D.Law's positioning as a champion for California's workers, a role the firm has built over a decade of representing employees in wage and hour disputes, wrongful termination cases, harassment and discrimination claims, and other workplace matters, all with no upfront cost to clients.

The Champion will be distributed via email on a recurring basis to D.Law's subscriber base, with every issue offering a fresh mix of legal tips, case wins, and firm updates.

Contact:

Armen Petrosyan

[email protected]

SOURCE D.Law, Inc.