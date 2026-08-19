D.Law Launches "The Champion," a New Newsletter Dedicated to Educating California Workers on Their Rights

News provided by

D.Law, Inc.

Aug 19, 2026, 12:05 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D.Law, a California employment law firm founded by Emil Davtyan, today announced the launch of The Champion, a new email newsletter created to help California workers understand and exercise their rights in the workplace.

The Champion will publish regularly with a mix of practical legal education, real case outcomes, and updates from the firm, including:

Continue Reading
D.Law launches The Champion, a new email newsletter created to help California workers understand and exercise their rights in the workplace.
D.Law launches The Champion, a new email newsletter created to help California workers understand and exercise their rights in the workplace.

  • Plain-language explainers on topics like wage and hour law, wrongful termination, discrimination, and leaves of absence
  • Alerts on new and changing California employment laws
  • Anonymized client stories and case results
  • Spotlights on the attorneys and staff who work on clients' cases
  • Firm news, community initiatives, and social media highlights

"Ten years ago I started D.Law with one belief: every California worker deserves an advocate who treats them like a person, not a file number," said Emil Davtyan, Founder and Managing Attorney of D.Law. "The Champion is an extension of that belief. Most people don't know their rights until something goes wrong at work, and by then it can feel overwhelming. This newsletter is our way of putting that knowledge in front of people before they need it, for free, with no strings attached."

The newsletter's name reflects D.Law's positioning as a champion for California's workers, a role the firm has built over a decade of representing employees in wage and hour disputes, wrongful termination cases, harassment and discrimination claims, and other workplace matters, all with no upfront cost to clients.

The Champion will be distributed via email on a recurring basis to D.Law's subscriber base, with every issue offering a fresh mix of legal tips, case wins, and firm updates.

Contact:
Armen Petrosyan
[email protected]

SOURCE D.Law, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

D.Law Introduces TREO -- the Litigation Operating System Built In-House by the Firm That Runs On It

D.Law Introduces TREO -- the Litigation Operating System Built In-House by the Firm That Runs On It

D.Law, one of California's largest plaintiff-side employment law firms, today introduced TREO, powered by D.Law — a Litigation OS designed,...
D.Law Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces List for the Second Consecutive Year

D.Law Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces List for the Second Consecutive Year

D.Law, one of California's leading employment law firms, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces 2026 list — marking the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics