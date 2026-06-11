DMD Systems Recovery Named to CRN® Solution Provider 500 as Data Center Expansion Increases Demand for Secure IT Asset Disposition

TEMPE, Ariz., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMD Systems Recovery, LLC (DMD), a Reuse First® IT asset disposition (ITAD) services provider, has been named to the 2026 CRN® Solution Provider 500 for the fourth consecutive year. Published by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, the annual list ranks the top technology solution providers in North America by revenue and serves as one of the industry's most recognized benchmarks of performance, scale, and service delivery.

DMD is recognized on CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 List.

Data center expansion, infrastructure modernization, and accelerated technology refresh cycles are increasing the volume of technology assets reaching end of life. IT asset disposition plays a growing role in technology lifecycle management as organizations work to secure data-bearing assets, support compliance requirements, recover value from retired equipment, and meet sustainability objectives.

DMD's recognition on the Solution Provider 500 reflects the company's continued focus on helping organizations manage retired technology assets across increasingly complex technology environments. Over the past year, DMD expanded its client portal, strengthened integrations with platforms such as ServiceNow, and extended its North American footprint through the acquisition of LifeSpan Technology.

DMD's Reuse First® approach reflects the growing role of IT asset disposition in technology lifecycle management. As infrastructure environments become larger and more complex, organizations are placing greater emphasis on how retired technology assets are managed and documented. DMD helps organizations recover value from retired technology while supporting security, compliance, and sustainability objectives throughout the disposition process. The company supports Fortune 500 and Cloud 500 organizations operating some of North America's largest and most complex technology environments.

"We are proud to be recognized on the CRN Solution Provider 500 for the fourth consecutive year," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD Systems Recovery. "Many of today's largest enterprises and cloud providers are making significant investments in infrastructure. What happens to the technology leaving those environments is becoming just as important as the technology being deployed. Our continued recognition on the Solution Provider 500 reflects the trust organizations place in partners that can help them manage retired technology assets with the same level of planning and rigor applied throughout the rest of the technology lifecycle."

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

The full 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list is available at www.CRN.com/SP500 and will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions having the highest standards for your Data Security and the Environment, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

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About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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SOURCE DMD Systems Recovery