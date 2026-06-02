DMD Systems Recovery Acquires Lifespan Technology, Expanding Its Reuse First™ ITAD Platform Across North America

TEMPE, Ariz., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMD Systems Recovery, a governance-first IT asset disposition company and Certified B Corporation, announced today that it has acquired Lifespan International, Inc., a long-standing ITAD and technology lifecycle company. The acquisition brings together two businesses built around a simple but often ignored idea: retired technology is not e-waste. It is a set of assets carrying data exposure risk, financial value, reuse potential, and environmental consequences. DMD's Reuse First™ model and Lifespan's history of lifecycle management create a stronger service platform for clients who want more than a pickup, a spreadsheet, and a promise.

Aaron Zeper, CEO, DMD Systems Recovery

For more information, please visit DMD Systems Recovery.

"Lifespan is a natural fit for DMD because we believe in the same basic premise," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD Systems Recovery. "The end of an asset's first life should not be the beginning of chaos. It should be planned, governed, measured, and proven. Our job is to help clients see the full picture: where the asset went, what data was removed, what value was recovered, what was reused, what was recycled, and what evidence supports it. This acquisition gives us more reach, more capability, and a broader foundation to do that work."

The combined company will strengthen DMD's ability to support enterprise, education, public sector, commercial, and cloud companies across North America. Lifespan adds recognized lifecycle experience, client relationships, and a complementary history in refurbishment, resale, data destruction, recycling, and reporting.

DMD brings its recognized governance model to Lifecycle clients, in addition to a broad set of core services:

ITAD Maturity governance model

Enterprise program management

Hyperscaler and Cloud Data Center services

Integrated reporting through direct technology connections

Together, the companies will help organizations extend the useful life of technology while reducing risk, improving recoveries, and giving clients better proof.

"ITAD is usually treated as the last step," Zeper said. "That is the mistake. The end should be designed at the beginning. When companies fail to plan for disposition, they lose value, create security exposure, waste time, and make reporting harder than it needs to be. Lifespan helps us expand the practical side of lifecycle execution. DMD brings the governance structure with direct technology connections to make it accountable. That combination is where the market is going."

DMD will continue operating with its Reuse First™ philosophy and a deep commitment to transparency, responsible downstream management, and stakeholder-centered business practices. This approach has contributed to measurable impact, including:

20+ billion petabytes of protected data and 60 billion files recovered across deployments

3 million pounds of CO₂ saved last year

Certified B Corp status with an Impact Score of 102.3, double the median score of 50.9

Ranked #27 on the 2025 Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies list and the only ITAD provider recognized

Lifespan will become part of DMD's broader ITAD platform, with integration focused on client continuity, operational discipline, and stronger lifecycle outcomes. The goal is not simply to become bigger. The goal is to make ITAD transparent, secure, and more valuable for clients who are tired of vague answers in a business that requires evidence.

About DMD Systems Recovery

DMD Systems Recovery helps organizations securely and responsibly manage retired IT assets across data centers, end-user devices, and mobility. Through its Reuse First® ITAD program, DMD delivers end-to-end visibility, governance, and value recovery, enabling higher reuse rates, reduced environmental impact, and measurable financial return.

About Lifespan International

Lifespan International, formerly a Bluum company, with proven expertise in IT Asset Disposition spanning over 20 years, is a preferred ITAD partner to global brands, well known corporate entities, and government departments. It's innovative approach to data destruction, sanitization, re-marketing, and recycling is recognized by Gartner and approved by other certifying authorities.

SOURCE DMD Systems Recovery