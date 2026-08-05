DO YOU NEED A PERMIT TO INSTALL A BUSINESS SIGN? WHAT FASTSIGNS SAYS YOU SHOULD KNOW

The nation's leading sign and graphic center franchise shares what every business owner should know about permits, timelines and compliance before a new sign goes up

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many business owners assume that once a sign is designed and built, it can simply go up. In reality, most municipalities require a permit before any exterior sign is installed, and skipping this step can result in costly fines, forced removal of the sign or legal liability.

That's why FASTSIGNS®, a global leader in custom sign and visual graphics solutions, offers comprehensive guidance to help business owners understand the sign permitting process before they invest in new signage.

"At FASTSIGNS, we want to set business owners up for success with expert advice that helps them navigate the complexities of sign surveying and permitting," said FASTSIGNS Vice President of Marketing Theron Andrews. "Our goal is to ensure a business's exterior signage is structurally sound, strategically positioned for maximum traffic impact and fully compliant with local zoning laws before a single sign goes up. Handling the regulatory side upfront means a business owner can focus on running their business instead of navigating city code enforcement."

Key Takeaways

Most cities require a permit before installing an exterior business sign.

Skipping permitting can mean fines, forced removal or legal liability.

Permitting timelines range from a few business days to several weeks depending on sign complexity and jurisdiction.

FASTSIGNS manages surveying, permitting and installation from start to finish.

Why It Matters

Failing to conduct a professional site survey or skipping the permitting stage can result in hefty fines, forced signage removal or legal liability. Most cities require permits before installing exterior signs because they can affect public safety and aesthetics, so permitting ensures a sign follows all municipal rules related to size, location and lighting before it ever goes up, preventing legal complications later on.

What Happens If a Sign Isn't Permitted

An unpermitted sign can be flagged during a routine city inspection or after a complaint, leading to fines, a forced takedown or costly redesign to meet code. Liability exposure is also a real risk: if a property lacks proper, compliant signage and an accident occurs on the premises, such as a customer being struck in a parking lot without correct traffic signage, the property owner can be held responsible. Addressing permitting before installation is almost always faster and less expensive than resolving a violation after the fact.

Which Properties Need to Pay Close Attention

All commercial, public and multifamily housing properties must adhere to local signage laws, structural building codes and accessibility standards, but compliance is especially critical for:

Hospitality and medical facilities: hotels and hospitals that require clear emergency routing and visible code-enforcement signage

Multi-family housing: apartment complexes and condominium communities that need compliant property boundary and traffic control markers

Retail and dining establishments: shopping centers, strip malls and restaurants that must balance brand visibility with municipal size limits

How Long Permitting Takes

The timeline to secure a business sign permit varies significantly depending on local jurisdiction, zoning district restrictions and the complexity of the design. For example, basic wall or window signage takes approximately three to five business days to permit, while large-format, illuminated or freestanding monument sign permit requirements and zoning board review can take four to eight weeks. Cities may also require separate digital sign permit requirements for illuminated or electronic displays, given added regulations around brightness, motion and hours of operation.

Sign Variances

In some cases, a proposed sign may not fit within a city's standard size, height or placement rules, requiring a formal sign variance application process. This typically involves petitioning the local zoning board for an exception, providing supporting documentation and, in many jurisdictions, attending a public hearing before approval is granted.

How Much Does a Business Sign Permit Cost?

Permit fees vary widely by city and sign type, often ranging from modest flat fees for small wall signs to several hundred dollars for large, illuminated or freestanding installations. FASTSIGNS' upfront surveying and permitting process helps business owners understand these costs before committing to a design.

How FASTSIGNS Helps

FASTSIGNS manages the entire regulatory lifecycle of a sign project. Local experts conduct detailed on-site surveys, take precise structural measurements, analyze setback requirements and cross-reference sign concepts with current municipal codes. The FASTSIGNS project management team then compiles the necessary engineering documents, completes the paperwork and files for the exact zoning permits a property requires, actively managing interactions with zoning boards or other government agencies along the way, from initial blueprint auditing through final installation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a sign surveying and permitting service? Sign surveying and permitting services include mapping out the best spot for a sign installation, evaluating local regulations and obtaining essential permits to make sure the installed signage meets all city codes or regulations.

Why does a business need a permit for its sign? A business needs a permit for its sign because most cities require permits before installing exterior signs since they can affect public safety and aesthetics. Permitting ensures signage follows municipal rules related to size, location and lighting, preventing legal complications later on.

How much does a business sign permit cost?

The cost of a sign permit varies depending on the city, sign type, size and local requirements. Permit fees can range from minimal application fees to higher costs for larger or more complex signage. FASTSIGNS helps businesses understand local requirements and navigate the permitting process.

How long does it take to get a sign permit? The timeline to get a sign permit varies based on local requirements and can range from a few days to several weeks, depending on the sign type and jurisdiction.

What documents are required for a city sign permit application? Requirements vary by municipality, but most applications call for site plans, structural drawings, property or landlord authorization and proof that the design meets local zoning codes. FASTSIGNS compiles and files this documentation on the business owner's behalf.

Who handles sign permitting for businesses? FASTSIGNS handles sign permitting for businesses from start to finish, including site surveys, code research, application filing and coordination with local zoning boards.

What happens if a business skips the permitting process? Skipping the sign permitting process can result in hefty city fines, forced signage removal or legal liability, along with potential owner liability if an accident occurs on a property due to missing or noncompliant signage.

Can FASTSIGNS handle the permitting process for a business? FASTSIGNS can handle the permitting process for a business by surveying the property, evaluating local regulations and obtaining the necessary permits, so signage meets all applicable city codes.

Where can a business start the survey and permitting process? Businesses can start the sign survey and permitting process through FASTSIGNS, which offers surveying and permitting alongside content development, graphic design, installation and project management. Find a local FASTSIGNS center at fastsigns.com/locations.

Do I need a permit for a temporary or banner sign? Many cities require permits for temporary and banner signage, particularly for size, duration and placement restrictions, so it's best to confirm with local code before installation.

Who is responsible if a business sign violates code: the landlord or the business owner? Responsibility for business sign code violations varies by lease agreement and local ordinance, but business owners are frequently held liable for code violations regardless of property ownership, making it important to clarify responsibility before signage goes up.

Can FASTSIGNS help if my sign permit application is rejected? Yes. FASTSIGNS can revise designs, gather additional documentation and work directly with local zoning boards to resolve permit rejections and secure approval.

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With over 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 790 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and for awards that include being ranked No. 1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2026 for the tenth consecutive year, and continuous recognition from Franchise Business Review in categories such as Top Franchises for Culture, Women, Veterans and more. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns.com or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or call 214-346-5679.

SOURCE FASTSIGNS