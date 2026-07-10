IS YOUR BUSINESS SIGNAGE ADA COMPLIANT? A PLAIN-LANGUAGE GUIDE FROM FASTSIGNS

The nation's leading sign and graphic center franchise breaks down the federal requirements for tactile lettering, braille, contrast and mounting height into a simple checklist business owners can use today

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many business owners assume their signage is compliant simply because it looks professional. In reality, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) sets specific, measurable standards for text height, contrast, braille placement and mounting location, and that's why FASTSIGNS®, a global leader in custom sign and visual graphics solutions, has published a plain-language guide so business owners can quickly check whether their existing signage meets these requirements.

The ADA requires that buildings open to the public be accessible to individuals with disabilities, including through signage. Signs identifying permanent rooms and spaces, including restrooms, stairwells and exits, must meet tactile and visual standards so they can be read by individuals who are blind, have low vision or use a wheelchair.

Why It Matters

Non-compliant signage creates legal risk and signals to visitors that accessibility is not a priority. Because signage compliance is measured down to fractions of an inch, it is also one of the easiest things for a business to get wrong without realizing it.

What Happens If Signage Isn't Compliant

Non-compliant signage can lead to complaints, legal exposure and costly retrofits, on top of making spaces harder to navigate for visitors with disabilities. Fixing signage proactively is almost always cheaper than fixing it after a complaint.

Quick Compliance Checklist

Contrast: Background and text colors must contrast clearly.

Background and text colors must contrast clearly. Font: Sans-serif lettering only, no decorative features.

Sans-serif lettering only, no decorative features. Braille and tactile text: Required on any sign identifying a permanent room, placed below the text and centered, with at least 3/8" of space from other sign elements.

Required on any sign identifying a permanent room, placed below the text and centered, with at least 3/8" of space from other sign elements. Pictograms: If used to identify a room, must be paired with tactile text.

If used to identify a room, must be paired with tactile text. Character height: Raised letters must be uppercase, 5/8" to 2" tall.

Raised letters must be uppercase, 5/8" to 2" tall. Character spacing: 1/16" to 1/8" minimum, 1 1/5" maximum between characters.

1/16" to 1/8" minimum, 1 1/5" maximum between characters. Mounting height: Tactile characters between 48" and 60" above the finished floor.

Tactile characters between 48" and 60" above the finished floor. Mounting location: On the latch side of the door, never on the door itself; nearest adjacent wall if latch-side space is unavailable.

On the latch side of the door, never on the door itself; nearest adjacent wall if latch-side space is unavailable. Clearance: Minimum 3/8" between text and the sign's edge.

"As a global leader in business signs and graphics solutions, FASTSIGNS created this guide to give owners a clear, practical way to check their own signage before it becomes a bigger issue," said FASTSIGNS Vice President of Marketing Theron Andrews. "The easiest way to ensure ADA compliance is to work with a local FASTSIGNS franchise to make sure your signs are compliant from the outset, without any guesswork needed."

How FASTSIGNS Helps

FASTSIGNS designs and produces ADA-compliant signage, customized to match a business's brand identity, including braille, tactile lettering and pictograms, and reviews specifications for compliance before production begins. FASTSIGNS also offers regulatory and safety signage for stairwells, elevators, fire exits, entryways and parking lots.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes a sign ADA-compliant? It must meet standards for contrast, sans-serif font, tactile lettering, braille placement, pictogram use and mounting height and location, all together.

Do all signs for a business need to be ADA-compliant? Only signs identifying permanent rooms or spaces, including restrooms or exits, require tactile and braille elements. Temporary signs generally do not.

Where should ADA signs be mounted? On the latch side of the door, with tactile character baselines between 48" and 60" above the floor. Never mount directly on the door.

Can a business be penalized for non-compliant ADA signage? Yes. It can result in complaints and legal exposure, which is typically costlier than addressing compliance upfront. Codes vary state to state, and your local FASTSIGNS is up to date and will ensure your project is compliant. In addition to local fines and penalties, there are also federal statutes regarding ADA compliance. If a business is investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for an ADA violation, it can face hefty federal civil penalties with first-time violations capable of exceeding $100,000.

Does FASTSIGNS check signage for ADA compliance before production?

Yes, FASTSIGNS quality assurance processes ensure that all orders are produced accurately and free of errors — ADA signage included.

Where can a business get ADA-compliant signage made? Through FASTSIGNS, which offers design and compliance review. Request a quote at fastsigns.com/request-a-quote.

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With over 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 790 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and for awards that include being ranked No. 1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2026 for the tenth consecutive year, and continuous recognition from Franchise Business Review in categories such as Top Franchises for Culture, Women, Veterans and more. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns.com or contact Mark Jameson, [email protected] or call 214-346-5679.

SOURCE FASTSIGNS