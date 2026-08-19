DOCOMO to End the "MANGA MIRAI" Digital Comic Distribution Service and Migrate Purchased Titles to "MangaPlaza"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DOCOMO, INC. ("DOCOMO") will end its "MANGA MIRAI" digital comic distribution service, offered in the United States, as of 11:59 p.m. on December 15, 2026 (U.S. Pacific Time). New membership registration, new title purchases, provision of the app, and viewing of titles within the app will end as of 7:00 p.m. on August 19, 2026 (U.S. Pacific Time).

In conjunction with the end of "MANGA MIRAI," customers' user information and their purchased titles (libraries) will be migrated to "MangaPlaza," a digital comic distribution service for the U.S. market operated by NTT Solmare Corporation (Main office: Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture;"NTT Solmare"). Titles purchased on "MANGA MIRAI" will remain available on "MangaPlaza."1

"MANGA MIRAI" is a digital comic distribution service that allows customers in the United States to read English versions of Japanese manga. It launched in March 2025 and offered more than 28,000 volumes across 2,400 titles of Japanese manga, but in light of the current business environment, the service will be discontinued. Customers can continue to view their purchased titles on the website until the "MANGA MIRAI" service ends.

■ Upcoming Schedule

End of new membership registration, new title purchases, and provision of the app:

7:00 p.m., August 19, 2026 (U.S. Pacific Time)

End of the "MANGA MIRAI" service2:

11:59 p.m., December 15, 2026 (U.S. Pacific Time)

When the "MANGA MIRAI" service ends, customers' user information and their purchased titles will be migrated to "MangaPlaza" and remain available.

To continue using these titles on "MangaPlaza," customers must create a "MangaPlaza" account, using the same email address they registered for "MANGA MIRAI" by 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2026 (U.S. Pacific Time). Please note that titles obtained for free3 and some purchased titles may be ineligible for migration4. Additionally, under the "MangaPlaza" Terms of Use, customers who are under 18 years of age as of September 30, 2026 cannot create an account, so any purchased titles and other content will not be migrated. If you do not wish to have your user information and purchased titles migrated5, please submit an opt-out request through the "MANGA MIRAI" service site by 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2026 (U.S. Pacific Time).

<Service Sites>

■ "MANGA MIRAI": https://mangamirai.com/ (not accessible from Japan)

■ "MangaPlaza": https://mangaplaza.com/

Importantly, customers who fall into any of the following categories will receive separate guidance regarding future steps, such as how their purchased titles will be refunded; this will be sent to the email address they registered for "MANGA MIRAI":

Customers who have completed "MangaPlaza" account creation by the due date, whose purchased titles include titles ineligible for migration 4

Customers who are under 18 years of age as of September 30, 2026

Customers who have submitted an opt-out request by the due date, indicating that they do not wish to migrate their purchased titles to "MangaPlaza"

DOCOMO will continue striving to enhance the value it provides to its customers.

1 Titles obtained for free and some paid titles will be ineligible for migration.

2 Some titles may have their distribution suspended before the service ends.

3 This applies to paid titles purchased for $0 through promotions or similar offers.

4 Details on titles ineligible for migration are scheduled to be announced on the "MANGA MIRAI" service site (https://mangamirai.com/, not accessible from Japan) around mid-October 2026.

5 If you choose not to have your titles migrated, you will no longer be able to view your purchased titles when the "MANGA MIRAI" service ends.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 91 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies.

Under the slogan "Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness," DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society.

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

NTT Solmare Company Information

Location 17th Floor, YODOYABASHI GATE TOWER, 4-1-1 Kitahama Chuo-ku, Osaka 541-0041, Japan Founded April 1, 2002 Business Areas Digital Publication Services Gaming Services Additional Services URL https://www.nttsolmare.com/

SOURCE NTT DOCOMO, Inc.