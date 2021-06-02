DocOrigin Chosen by Aperam for Their Mission-critical Document Generation Needs

CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Corporation is pleased to announce that Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel with customers in more than 40 countries, has chosen DocOrigin to replace its aging document generation solution – Adobe Central. Central – known previously as JetForm – has been sunset by Adobe, leaving many customers such as Aperam searching for a suitable enterprise class document software and with global support.

"We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service," said Eclipse Corporation CEO Steve Luke. "When it comes to mission-critical solutions, we understand the importance of acting fast. And we have the knowledge and experience to develop solutions for even the most complex document, form or label generation challenge. Enterprise reliability and performance has earned Eclipse business with Fortune 10 and SMB customers globally."

Aperam's business model is very much rooted in documents, which are used to pay their employees, purchase materials, invoice customers, label their packages, maintain compliance, and more. Migrating 150 existing (JetForm) Central document templates – which had required a heavy investment of time and finances to perfect over the years – was one of Aperam's top priorities in finding a suitable replacement.

In DocOrigin, Aperam found a robust, dependable and modern solution that was more efficient, faster, and easier to work with than Adobe Central. Built from the ground up by the original creators of Adobe Central, DocOrigin developers' extensive history with forms and document production allowed Aperam to convert to DocOrigin quickly and effectively.

DocOrigin's conversion tool allowed Aperam to directly import their existing Adobe Output template files with 90-99% accuracy rate. The company can also continue to use their existing, field nominated data files because DocOrigin automatically converts them to XML on the fly, thus, further supporting another of Aperam's requirements for rapid migration with their current line of business software.

Aperam runs their current Adobe Central solution in parallel with DocOrigin, allowing them to move new documents into production at their own pace. As a result, Aperam avoids the pressure and risks associated with "flipping the switch" and provides a backup for issues overlooked during Quality Assurance.

After a short training session, the Aperam teams could quickly take over the remaining document templates' migration. DocOrigin allows Aperam to leverage the data generated by their line–of–business applications to create affordable, high-value documents, and relevant communications.

Aperam is a global player in stainless steel. They produce 2.5mt of flat stainless steel in Europe and Brazil, but they are also a leading producer of high value-added specialty products, including electrical steel and nickel alloys.

Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing, and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low-cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). They sell products to customers in over 40 countries, including customers in the aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances, electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas sectors.

Eclipse Corporation is a leading provider of enterprise document design, presentation, generation, automation and customer communication management software. Eclipse and our authorized partners work closely with clients to provide tailored solutions that conform to specific needs at a fair price. Eclipse's principles are simple: provide the right solution and get the job done - on time. Our depth of knowledge and experience allows Eclipse to deliver on these principles every time.

