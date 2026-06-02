Docusign Brings Trusted Agreement Intelligence and Workflows into ChatGPT and Codex

The Docusign app for OpenAI is now available, enabling organizations to create, analyze, and act on agreements directly within ChatGPT and Codex

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that the Docusign app is available in ChatGPT and Codex. The app brings the Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform directly into OpenAI's products, enabling organizations to securely create, analyze, manage, and take action on agreements using natural language prompts.

Docusign for Codex and ChatGPT

Every business runs on agreements from sales contracts and vendor agreements to employee onboarding documents and compliance forms. Agreements contain some of the most important data in every organization: what was sold, what was promised, when commitments renew, and what actions need to happen next. Yet that information is often trapped in disconnected systems and manual workflows, slowing decision-making and creating operational friction.

With the Docusign app, teams can securely access trusted agreement data, insights, and workflows directly within ChatGPT and Codex. Users can ask questions, generate agreements, and take action, while Docusign-powered workflows and agents help move work forward behind the scenes.

"Contracts sit at the center of how businesses sell, operate, and grow," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "With our new Docusign app, we're connecting trusted agreement workflows directly into the AI tools that teams use today. Together with OpenAI, we're helping teams across the enterprise move faster with greater visibility and confidence across the business."

Instead of searching across systems or manually reviewing documents, users can simply ask:

"Show me customer contracts that are up for renewal in the next 90 days, and draft outreach emails for each account."

"Create a vendor NDA, route it for legal approval, and notify me when it's ready to send."

"Summarize the key obligations in this supplier agreement and identify any upcoming deadlines."

"Show me contracts awaiting my approval and recommend which ones need attention first."

The Docusign app supports a broad range of workflows across the enterprise:

Legal can quickly review agreements, surface key clauses and obligations, and get faster access to contract insights.

can quickly review agreements, surface key clauses and obligations, and get faster access to contract insights. Sales can generate agreements, track renewals, and close deals faster.

can generate agreements, track renewals, and close deals faster. Procurement can identify upcoming vendor renewals, compare supplier agreements, and monitor approval workflows.

can identify upcoming vendor renewals, compare supplier agreements, and monitor approval workflows. HR can streamline onboarding and employee documentation processes with easier access to agreement information.

can streamline onboarding and employee documentation processes with easier access to agreement information. Finance can gain visibility into contractual commitments, obligations, and key business terms.

The Docusign app is powered by Docusign Iris, the AI engine behind Docusign's assistant and agents. Together, they help organizations create, commit to, and manage agreements while enabling users to surface insights, automate tasks, and take action across the agreement lifecycle. By combining Docusign's agreement expertise with the OpenAI platform, enterprises can interact with agreements in a more intuitive way while maintaining security, governance, and control.

The Docusign app is available globally in English today in ChatGPT.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.8 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Docusign, Inc.