Docusign & Perplexity Help Legal Teams Automate Enterprise-wide Contract Workflows

Docusign for Perplexity Computer helps in-house legal teams draft, review, sign, and manage contracts across the entire business

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced that its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform is now available for Perplexity Computer and Computer for Counsel, enabling legal teams and businesses to automate contract workflows with AI. The Docusign integration helps in-house legal teams spend less time on manual contract tasks and more time on strategic work by making it easier to collaborate with sales, procurement, HR, and other teams on contracting work.

Docusign for Perplexity

"Contracts are at the heart of how every company operates, and legal teams sit right in the middle of this work," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "Too often, critical contract information gets stuck in disconnected systems, forcing legal teams to juggle multiple tools. We want to bring Docusign's agreement intelligence and workflows directly into the AI tools legal teams already use — so they can spend less time managing documents and more time helping the business move faster."



"As Perplexity's General Counsel, I've felt the pain of contract work scattered across tools firsthand — and I've also seen what Perplexity Computer can do when it's pointed at a real workflow," said Nathan Barksdale, General Counsel at Perplexity. "Connecting Docusign to Computer means legal teams don't just get faster contract execution — they can automate agreement workflows from end-to-end and spend more time on strategic legal work."

Using Docusign in Perplexity for AI-Powered Contracting Work

Powered by the Docusign Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, legal teams can set an objective using plain language in Perplexity and Docusign can automate contract work from start to finish. Examples include:

Streamlined Vendor & Compliance Reviews: Legal and procurement teams can identify clauses that don't align with company playbooks and review suggested edits – no manual comparisons required.

Legal and procurement teams can identify clauses that don't align with company playbooks and review suggested edits – no manual comparisons required. Faster Deal Negotiations: During negotiations, legal and sales teams can quickly find historical contract language, draft updated terms based on this information, route approvals, and send the agreement for signature without switching tools.

During negotiations, legal and sales teams can quickly find historical contract language, draft updated terms based on this information, route approvals, and send the agreement for signature without switching tools. HR & Employment Agreements: Legal can operationalize agreements for HR teams across the entire hire-to-retire journey, from routing employment agreements for review and signature to identifying missing employee documents and flagging compliance issues – without having to open a spreadsheet.

The Docusign for Perplexity integration is available today in English globally.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Nearly 1.9 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using the Docusign AI-native IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

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SOURCE Docusign, Inc.