Docusign Brings Trusted Agreement Intelligence to Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Legal

Docusign helps legal teams answer contract questions, automate workflows, and move from insight to action within Gemini Enterprise for Legal

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU) Docusign today announced that its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform is available within Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Legal to automate complex enterprise workflows. The integration gives legal teams secure access to Docusign's agreement intelligence directly within Gemini Enterprise for Legal, helping them quickly understand contracts, surface key business insights, and automate workflows across the business.

Docusign MCP Connector for Gemini Enterprise for Legal

"Enterprise AI is most powerful when customers can connect it to the trusted business systems they already rely on," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "We're building an open and connected AI ecosystem that gives organizations the flexibility to use the AI platforms that work best for them while bringing trusted Docusign agreement intelligence into those experiences. Together with Google Cloud, we're helping legal teams unlock greater value from AI with the governance and control enterprises expect."

Contracts are one of the richest sources of business context, capturing the commitments, approvals, obligations, and relationships that help AI deliver more informed insights and actions. By bringing the Docusign IAM platform into Gemini Enterprise for Legal, teams can put that information to work without leaving their AI workflow.

Understand agreements faster. Ask Gemini Enterprise to "Summarize this MSA and highlight liability caps" or "Show me all NDAs signed last month."

Ask Gemini Enterprise to or Track agreement activity and business commitments. Ask "What signatures are we still waiting for?" or "Which contracts are up for renewal next quarter?"

Ask or Get started quickly. Prompt Gemini Enterprise to "Create an updated supplier agreement using our latest approved template."

Using the Docusign Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector, the Gemini Enterprise for Legal plug-in securely connects to Docusign agreement intelligence, helping legal teams analyze agreements, automate workflows, and take action while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance.

The Docusign MCP connector for Gemini Enterprise is available globally in English. Gemini Enterprise for Legal is available by request with features rolling out in the coming weeks. For more information, see the Google Enterprise for Legal announcement.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Nearly 1.9 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Docusign, Inc.