DocuSign to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference

DocuSign, Inc.

Aug 21, 2019, 16:05 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced that Michael Sheridan, CFO, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 8:05 a.m. PT/ 11:05 a.m. ET at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, NV. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

About DocuSign, Inc.
DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 500,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations:
Annie Leschin
VP Investor Relations
investors@docusign.com 

Media Relations:
Adrian Wainwright
Head of Communications
media@docusign.com 

