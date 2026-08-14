Dodge Follows Roadkill Nights Kickoff with Woodward Dream Cruise Display

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

600-horsepower Charger Super Bee, Durango R/T Smokescreen Concept and New Red Oxide Exterior Charger Color to Be Highlighted

Following its Roadkill Nights kickoff, Dodge brings the muscle to Woodward Dream Cruise with the debut of Charger’s new Red Oxide exterior color and a display featuring the new 600-horsepower Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition (pictured), the new Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen concept, custom Color Jailbreak builds and graphic-package vehicles.

Dodge drops Charger's new Red Oxide exterior color on Woodward at this year's Dream Cruise, giving fans a first look at the dark new shade and a chance to snap, share and tag @dodgeofficial

Dodge display on Woodward Avenue features the new 600-horsepower Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition and new Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen concept

Dodge showcases unique custom-color and graphic-package vehicles, including the Toxic Orange Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, Cha Ching Charger Scat Pack and new Tinted Stripes graphic-package vehicles

Direct Connection Grudge Match champion John O'Malley will make a special appearance with his Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge Grudge Match-winning, modified 1,000-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack

Dodge display returns to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Township, on Saturday, August 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Following its Roadkill Nights kickoff, Dodge brings the muscle to Woodward Dream Cruise with the debut of Charger's new Red Oxide exterior color and a display featuring the new 600-horsepower Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, the new Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen concept, custom Color Jailbreak builds and graphic-package vehicles.

For the sixth year in a row, Dodge will team up with the Modern Street HEMI Shootout enthusiast community dedicated to modern HEMI-powered vehicles for their 11th Annual HEMI'nsanity car show along Woodward, with a Dodge display built for muscle-car fans. Located at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Township, the Dodge display will bring together the brand's newest performance vehicles, custom-color builds and fan-favorite concepts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET during cruise-day activities on August 15.

Dodge will drop Charger's new Red Oxide exterior color on Woodward, giving fans a first look at the dark new shade and a reason to grab photos, share them and tag @dodgeofficial.

The display will also be led by the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition and the new Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen concept, pairing Dodge's newest muscle-car news with a strong Durango presence on Woodward. Fans will also be able to see Dodge's expanded expression of color and customization, including the Toxic Orange Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, Cha Ching Charger Scat Pack and Tinted Dual Stripes graphic-package vehicles.

Direct Connection Grudge Match race champion John O'Malley will add even more Roadkill Nights energy to the display with a special appearance alongside his modified 1,000-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack.

Together, the Woodward Avenue display gives fans a full look at Dodge performance, heritage, factory-backed customization and new muscle-car energy as Dream Cruise week continues. For more information on Dodge brand, visit Dodge.com.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, which also features:

SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: dodge.com

Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com

Facebook: facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: @dodgeofficial

X: @dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: youtube.com/dodge, youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis