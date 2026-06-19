DoiT Achieves AWS Business Value Realization Competency as an Inaugural Launch Partner

Designation recognizes DoiT for helping customers turn AWS investments into measurable, post-sales business outcomes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT, provider of enterprise-grade FinOps and CloudOps solutions, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Value Realization (BVR) Competency as one of the program's inaugural launch partners. The designation, unveiled by AWS at the AWS Summit in New York City, recognizes DoiT for guiding customers through structured engagement models that connect their AWS investments to documented, quantifiable business results.

The AWS BVR Competency identifies partners that extend their work beyond technical delivery into the practice of value realization, establishing success metrics with customers, tracking progress against those goals and producing evidence of outcomes at each stage of the customer journey. As organizations invest more heavily in generative AI and cloud modernization, the ability to prove that those investments pay off has become a defining expectation and the competency was created to help customers identify partners who can meet it.

DoiT's involvement predates the competency itself. The company is part of a select group of partners' for the AWS Partner-Led Customer Success pilot that laid the groundwork for the program, working directly alongside the AWS team to test and refine the framework before its public launch.

"Being chosen as an inaugural launch partner for the AWS Business Value Realization Competency reflects how we have always approached our work, both with customers and with AWS," said Holly Klein, vice president of channel sales and alliances at DoiT. "We helped shape this framework from its earliest stages because a technology decision is only as good as the business result it produces. This designation gives our customers added assurance that the AWS investments they make with DoiT are tied to outcomes they can measure."

DoiT's BVR practice is built around a Discover, Realize, and Launch delivery model that moves customers from an initial business case to a production-grade AWS solution, typically within four to eight weeks. Each engagement is handed off with infrastructure-as-code, runbooks and team enablement so that customers can operate independently once the work is complete.

The results of that model are visible across DoiT's customer base. Working with healthcare software company Promptly, DoiT consolidated fragmented data into Amazon Bedrock and introduced Amazon Q Developer across an engineering team of more than 40 people. Promptly now has 40 percent of its code written by Amazon Q Developer and an estimated 25 percent improvement in development speed. The engagement is published as an AWS case study. At Reimagination Technologies, work on Amazon Bedrock and AWS Lambda delivered 70 percent faster transaction processing on a platform that serves more than 80 million users. At Wicked Reports, a stalled internal prototype became a production-ready, paid product line, saving an estimated three months of development time.

The BVR Competency becomes DoiT's 12th AWS specialization and adds to a relationship that includes a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement to drive $5 billion in business, the AWS Managed Services Provider Program designation and more than 500 AWS certifications held across the company's cloud architects.

DoiT supports more than 4,500 customers worldwide in optimizing their cloud environments and operating with confidence at scale. To learn more about DoiT's collaboration with AWS, visit www.doit.com/aws.

About DoiT

DoiT keeps your cloud infrastructure always at its best. The Cloud Intelligence™ platform combines AI-driven FinOps automation with Forward Deployed Engineers who work alongside customer teams to ship real savings, not just recommendations. Across AWS, Google Cloud and Azure, DoiT manages more than $20 billion in cloud spend for 4,500 customers in 27 countries, with a 99.7% average customer satisfaction score. The platform covers Kubernetes, commitment management, data platform optimization and FinOps automation. To learn more, visit doit.com.

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SOURCE DoiT