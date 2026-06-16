DoiT Expands PartnerOps Platform as Distributor and Hyperscaler Demand Accelerates

Built on growing alliance with Ingram Micro, PartnerOps helps channel partners run profitable cloud practices at scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT, provider of enterprise-grade FinOps and CloudOps solutions, today announced a major expansion of DoiT PartnerOps, the company's platform for cloud distributors and resellers. The expansion adds Revenue Management, in direct response to accelerating demand from distribution partners and hyperscalers seeking a modern operational backbone for their channel businesses.

DoiT's strategic alliance with Ingram Micro, announced in November 2025, brought DoiT Cloud Intelligence to thousands of the distributor's AWS partners and their customers. In December, DoiT earned the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Services Provider (MSP) Program Designation, placing it among the top tier of AWS MSP partners worldwide. Together, these milestones surfaced a clear and growing need among partners for tooling built specifically for the economics and complexity of cloud distribution.

As more distributors and resellers move to operate sophisticated, multi-tier cloud practices, the limitations of spreadsheets, manual reconciliation, and general-purpose billing systems have become a barrier to growth. The acceleration of AI workloads has compounded that complexity. Partners are now fielding cost questions that span traditional infrastructure and a growing set of AI platforms with diverse, often unpredictable pricing models. For partners who need to bill accurately and advise their customers with confidence, the market demand has become impossible to ignore. The expansion of DoiT PartnerOps answers that need with purpose-built capabilities that turn channel operations into a competitive advantage.

"Partners told us what they needed, and the demand was unmistakable," said Vadim Solovey, CEO of DoiT. "With Revenue Management, DoiT PartnerOps gives them a single platform to bill accurately, protect margin, and grow their practices without adding headcount."

Revenue Management makes cloud resale and related revenue streams visible, accurate, and controllable for distributors and resellers operating at scale. The module ingests and normalizes hyperscaler and internal financial data, applies contract-aware pricing logic, and converts cloud usage into invoice-ready charges based on each customer's contract. Credits, usage changes, and pricing updates are reconciled automatically across customers and tenants, keeping invoices accurate without manual matching or corrections. The result is a reduction in revenue leakage and the elimination of the painful credit, rebill, and reconciliation work that slows partner businesses down.

PartnerOps supports the multi-tier structure that defines the channel, spanning distributors, resellers, and end customers, each with their own contracts, margins, and revenue layers. Every agreement is applied correctly at every tier, all automatically.

Proven in practice with partners and their customers

The capabilities now available across DoiT PartnerOps are already delivering results for partners and the customers they serve. Ingram Micro partner MiCloud, which delivers secure, cost-effective cloud servers and backup services to Michigan schools, uses DoiT Cloud Intelligence to help districts of all sizes modernize their infrastructure and protect against ransomware while freeing IT staff to focus on supporting students and educators.

"Serving Michigan school districts means accounting for every dollar of taxpayer investment, and the DoiT platform gives us the visibility and actionable insights to do exactly that," said Michael Coats, Executive Director of MiCloud. "With PartnerOps, we can deliver accurate billing, give districts real clarity into their cloud spend, and scale the number of schools we support without adding to our team."

Revenue Management is available now within DoiT PartnerOps. To learn more, visit doit.com.

About DoiT

DoiT keeps your cloud infrastructure always at its best. The Cloud Intelligence™ platform combines AI-driven FinOps automation with Forward Deployed Engineers who work alongside customer teams to ship real savings, not just recommendations. Across AWS, Google Cloud and Azure, DoiT manages more than $20 billion in cloud spend for 4,500 customers in 27 countries, with a 99.7% average customer satisfaction score. The platform covers Kubernetes, commitment management, data platform optimization and FinOps automation. To learn more, visit doit.com.

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SOURCE DoiT