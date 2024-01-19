Dolby and Jennifer Lopez celebrate her new album This Is Me…Now featuring single "Can't Get Enough" in Dolby Atmos as part of the latest "Love More in Dolby" global brand campaign

LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Lopez, the multi-hyphenate artist, is teaming up with Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, to kick off the latest installment of the "Love More in Dolby" global brand campaign.

In this next chapter, Lopez stars in the commercial which celebrates her new single "Can't Get Enough" from This is Me…Now, releasing globally on Friday February 16th, and her first studio album in a decade. Fans seeking to connect with Lopez and her powerful story on a deeper, more emotional level can experience "Can't Get Enough" today in Dolby Atmos, streaming on Apple Music and other services where available. This is Me…Now will also be available in Dolby Atmos.

"There are so many intricate details that went into making This is Me…Now to create an emotional journey for my fans. When I first heard the album in Dolby Atmos, I was blown away because it really lets each of these individual tones shine through, so the artist can hear exactly what they have created," said Jennifer Lopez. "This is Me…Now is an emotional and truthful album and cinematic experience. When you hear it in Dolby Atmos, you will feel the full emotion of the heart and soul that was poured into this new record."

"Jennifer Lopez has a beautiful gift for storytelling, and we are thrilled that Dolby Atmos will help fans connect with This is Me…Now on an even deeper level," said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. "Dolby Atmos captures the raw emotion of this story exactly as Jennifer intended it to be experienced. Fans will feel as if they are sitting alongside her in the studio as they rediscover her music in a whole new way."

Directed by GRAMMY®-nominated music video director and filmmaker Colin Tilley, the piece explores how Dolby Atmos can transform a mundane moment like sitting in traffic into an instant vibe. Whether fans are crushing on Jennifer Lopez's new song or looking to get back together with a favorite album, Dolby Atmos embraces audiences in a world of rich sound. The commercial follows the premiere of Dolby's "Love More in Dolby" campaign, which kicked off in November 2023 with the debut of a short concert vignette starring Ed Sheeran.

Dolby Atmos is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Music in Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing you in the song, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Whether it's hearing the layers of instruments move all around, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or being enveloped in a wave of melodies, nothing compares to hearing music in Dolby Atmos.

To celebrate this next chapter of "Love More in Dolby," Dolby is also offering the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win several special Dolby experiences. Grand prize includes a two-night trip to Las Vegas for the winner and up to three guests for a Dolby Live VIP Experience. Additional prizes include a Dolby Home Theater setup (consisting of a TV and sound bar enabled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos) and one-year of both Apple Music and Amazon Prime Video; tickets for a Dolby Cinema night out; and other prizes. Terms and conditions apply. No purchase necessary. Ends March 31, 2024, at 11:59pm Eastern Time. To learn more and view the official rules, visit this link.

About "Love More in Dolby"

Fall in love with your entertainment with the power couple Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby's "Love More" campaign, which will run through 2024, aims to spread awareness of the art of what's possible in Dolby. The campaign celebrates the full potential of Dolby's latest audio and video innovations, like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, which bring mesmerizing picture and multidimensional sound to your music, movies, shows, games, and sports so you can love them more. The series of short videos will also follow entertainment enthusiasts on a journey of discovery as they experience new depths of emotion and connect deeper to the artists, characters, and stories they love – which is made possible when enjoyed in Dolby.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is headquartered in San Francisco with offices around the world. From movies and TV shows to apps, music, sports and games, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people around the world. We collaborate with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and the double-D symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

