The Movie Experience SLO Becomes First U.S. Exhibitor to Adopt Dolby Vision+Atmos Theatrical Solution

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, today announced that The Movie Experience SLO: Downtown Centre Cinemas, the oldest existing theatre company in the western U.S., will open a new Dolby Vision+Atmos™ auditorium in San Luis Obispo, CA, bringing an industry-leading premium sight and sound experience to moviegoers in the area. The Movie Experience SLO becomes the first U.S. theatrical exhibitor to announce its adoption of the Dolby Vision+Atmos solution. The theater will be utilizing this technology in their new black box auditorium with a floating screen.

Dolby Vision+Atmos gives exhibitors, whether it’s small boutique theaters or nationwide chains, a new way to deliver a Dolby experience to moviegoers.

Filmmakers and moviegoers revel in the transformative theatrical experience you can get with Dolby Vision® picture quality combined with Dolby Atmos® immersive sound, delivering a groundbreaking cinematic experience that enables audiences to truly live in the story of a movie. Dolby Vision+Atmos gives exhibitors, whether it's small boutique theaters or nationwide chains, a new way to deliver a Dolby experience to moviegoers.

"From breathtaking picture powered by Dolby Vision to the immersive, multidimensional sound of Dolby Atmos, our technologies bring every detail of a story to life," said Michael Archer, Vice President of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management, Dolby Laboratories. "We're proud to introduce this premium Dolby presentation at The Movie Experience SLO, giving audiences a more vivid, captivating, and unforgettable way to enjoy films."

"For residents of San Luis Obispo County, we're committed to delivering unforgettable moviegoing experiences," said Bruce Sanborn, President of The Movie Experience SLO. "With Dolby Vision+Atmos, consumers will enjoy impeccable picture quality and breathtaking sound that bring movie magic to life. This defines our commitment to bringing back audiences to the movie theater."

The Movie Experience SLO worked closely with Rob Schultz (RS Engineering) and Eomac LTD for the layout and construction of the auditorium.

Since their creation, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos have revolutionized premium moviegoing around the world, empowering filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life and immersing audiences in the worlds and characters onscreen. Over 700 theatrical features have released or are confirmed to be in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

