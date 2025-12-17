Dolby and LG Unveil a New Era of Home Audio With the World's First Soundbar Audio System Powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Experience Cinematic Dolby Atmos Sound, Zero Stress, and Total Freedom with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect Coming to LG's Sound Suite and Latest Lineup of TVs

SAN FRANCISCO and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and LG Electronics (LG) unveiled the LG Sound Suite, a modular home audio system featuring the H7 soundbar, the world's first soundbar powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. This launch extends Dolby Atmos FlexConnect into a completely new category of audio devices and gives consumers new ways to tailor their home audio system, marking a major milestone in home entertainment.

Alongside LG Sound Suite, LG will support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect across its latest lineup of premium TVs, unlocking even more ways to enjoy Dolby Atmos—including select 2025 models through a future software update. In its simplest implementation, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect allows consumers to connect wireless speakers to their TV and place them in locations that fit the décor and layout of the room. The system can expand over time, simply add additional speakers or a soundbar as your audio needs grow.

For years, creating a premium home audio system meant dealing with complicated wiring, precise speaker placement, and compatibility headaches. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect changes all that. It delivers the most seamless way to bring immersive Dolby Atmos sound to your favorite big screen, intelligently tuned for your personal listening environment with no technical expertise required.

"For too long, enjoying immersive home audio meant compromise, either in your room layout or in sound quality. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect removes that trade-off," said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. "With LG's new Sound Suite and latest lineup of TVs powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, you get premium sound that adapts to your space—no complicated setup and no compromises. It reflects our commitment to elevating the home entertainment experience and bringing Dolby's innovations to more households globally."

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect fits your audio system seamlessly into everyday life. Speakers can go where you choose to fit your furniture and room, and the system will automatically unlock the best audio performance. From the moment you unbox the speakers, enjoy astonishing audio that makes every explosion more intense, every song more life-like, every game day more electrifying, and every moment more memorable.

LG Sound Suite offers 27 speaker configurations, ranging from simple two-speaker setups to a full 13.1.7 channel home theater system, which can include the H7 soundbar, up to four M7 or M5 surround speakers, and a W7 subwoofer. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect works with any TV when using the H7 soundbar as your lead device, and can also be enjoyed through LG's lineup of compatible 4K Dolby Vision-enabled premium TVs now with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, when paired with the M7 or M5 speakers or the W subwoofer.

"Together with Dolby, we're bringing audio flexibility for every home," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company's Audio Business Division. "By integrating Dolby Atmos FlexConnect with LG Sound Suite's wireless modular design and AI-driven tuning, consumers can personalize their setup and enjoy cinematic sound from any seat."

This launch arrives at a moment of explosive growth in Dolby Atmos content worldwide. From the biggest theatrical releases—Wicked: For Good, Jurassic World Rebirth, and other global box-office powerhouses—to must-watch streaming shows, fan-favorite music, high-stakes sports events, and the next generation of gaming, Dolby Atmos is powering it all:

98 of the top 100 box office titles of the last five years

of the top box office titles of the last five years 100+ streaming and Pay-TV services worldwide

streaming and Pay-TV services worldwide 93% of Billboard's 2025 Top 100 Artists

of Billboard's 2025 Top 100 Artists Plus weekly live sports, gaming, and more

With the LG Sound Suite powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, people can now hear their favorite movies, TV shows, live sports, music, and games the way creators intend—no matter their room size, layout, or setup. LG will be debuting the LG Sound Suite during CES 2026 from January 6-9.

About Dolby:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company:

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD Micro RGB and QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

