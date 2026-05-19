Dolby Laboratories to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, will host a presentation at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM CT (11:00 AM ET).

Robert Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a presentation at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 9:40 AM ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby OptiView, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners

Investor Contact:

Peter Goldmacher

Dolby Laboratories

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.