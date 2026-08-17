DOLLARAMA TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2027 RESULTS

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") will issue its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2027, covering the period from May 4, 2026 to August 2, 2026, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the call link provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen‑only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)





Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pku9cdo3 Webcast replay will be available until September 15, 2027, in the "Investor Relations - Events - Archives" section of Dollarama's website.





Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): Please click on the following call link and complete the online registration form https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6ed40111cd6f4eb5b68f5dfe9792b041

Upon registering, you will be emailed the dial-in number and unique PIN to join the call.

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama (TSX: DOL) is a leading Canadian value retailer with international reach with more than 2,800 conveniently located stores and over 43,000 people serving customers in seven countries on three continents. In every market where it operates, Dollarama aims to provide compelling value at select low fixed price points and convenient access to a wide assortment of affordable everyday and seasonal merchandise that appeals to a broad customer base.

Dollarama operates more than 1,700 stores in Canada with a presence in all ten provinces and two territories. In Australia, Dollarama operates the country's largest discount retail chain, The Reject Shop, with a national network of over 400 stores. Dollarama is also the majority shareholder, through its equity-accounted investments, in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity which has more than 700 stores located in Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru. For more information, go to www.dollarama.com.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.