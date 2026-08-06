DOmedia Enhances Its Industry-Leading OOH Platform with Reveal's Brand Lift Measurement

New integration enables agencies and advertisers to add independent brand lift measurement directly within the platform bringing campaign planning and performance measurement together in a single workflow.

COLUMBUS, Ohio and NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- **DOmedia, the leading software platform for planning, buying, and managing out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaigns, today announced the addition of Reveal's Brand Lift solution to the DOmedia platform. The new integration gives agencies and advertisers a seamless way to incorporate independent campaign measurement directly into their existing OOH planning workflow, further expanding the value of the platform for its users.

Used by many of the world's leading agencies and brands, DOmedia's platform streamlines every stage of the OOH campaign lifecycle from planning and buying through execution and reporting. By adding Reveal's Brand Lift as an integrated measurement option, users can now evaluate campaign effectiveness with just a few clicks, making sophisticated OOH measurement easier to adopt across campaigns.

Reveal's Brand Lift solution measures how OOH campaigns influence key consumer metrics including awareness, consideration, favorability, purchase intent, and message recall. The integration enables advertisers to move beyond campaign delivery metrics and better understand the business impact of their media investments.

"Our mission has always been to simplify and improve the way the industry plans and executes out-of-home advertising," said Jeff Lamb, CTO of DOmedia. "Adding Reveal's Brand Lift solution is another example of our commitment to delivering greater value to our users. As advertisers increasingly demand measurable outcomes, we're pleased to partner with Reveal, the gold standard in independent OOH campaign measurement, giving our customers easy access to insights that help demonstrate campaign effectiveness."

The integration reflects the growing importance of measurement across the OOH industry as advertisers seek the same level of accountability available across other media channels. By embedding Brand Lift directly into the campaign workflow, DOmedia enables agencies to incorporate measurement into campaign planning from the outset rather than as an afterthought.

"We're excited to work alongside the platform that so much of the OOH industry already relies on every day," said Randy Kilgore, Chief Revenue Officer at Reveal. "Our vision is to make high-quality measurement pervasive and accessible and to democratize it for every advertiser. Integrating with DOmedia is an important step toward that goal and, ultimately, toward helping the industry better prove and continually improve the value of out-of-home advertising."

The Reveal Brand Lift option is now available within DOmedia, allowing agencies and advertisers to incorporate independent brand measurement directly into their campaign planning process.

About DOmedia

DOmedia is the leading software platform for planning, buying, selling, and managing out-of-home advertising campaigns. Trusted by agencies, media owners, and advertisers, DOmedia streamlines the OOH buying process while providing the tools needed to execute and measure campaigns efficiently and effectively.

About Reveal

Since 2014, Reveal has been a trusted leader in out-of-home audience measurement. Dedicated to providing advertisers with actionable campaign insights, Reveal continues to set the benchmark for data accuracy and reliability in the out-of-home advertising space.

SOURCE Reveal