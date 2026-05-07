Spotzi and Reveal Announce Partnership to Provide Easier Access To A Full Range of OOH Planning, Buying, and Measurement Tools

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotzi has officially named Reveal as its primary sales partner in the United States. As part of this partnership, Spotzi will also provide access to Reveal's brand lift studies directly within the Spotzi UI for their customers. This strategic collaboration merges Spotzi's innovative data solutions with Reveal's unmatched expertise and influence in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising ecosystem.

The decision to partner with Reveal came down to a few clear market advantages. Reveal holds deep, established relationships across the entire OOH landscape. They have built an outstanding level of credibility with buyers, sellers, and technology providers alike. Furthermore, the Reveal team possesses an intense, practical understanding of the complex technology required to plan, buy, and measure OOH campaigns effectively.

"Choosing Reveal as our primary U.S. sales partner was an easy decision," said Remco Dolman, CEO of Spotzi. "Their credibility in the industry speaks for itself. They completely understand the technology behind modern OOH advertising, and their deep relationships will help us deliver our advanced data solutions to the clients who need them most. In addition, making their widely respected brand lift study solution available in our platform enhances the value we provide our customers."

By combining forces, Spotzi and Reveal aim to provide advertisers and agencies with a streamlined, highly effective approach to executing data-driven OOH campaigns. As part of this expanded partnership, Spotzi will also integrate Reveal's brand lift studies directly into the Spotzi UI, giving customers direct access to powerful campaign measurement and insights tools within their workflow. This collaboration ensures that U.S. clients benefit not only from cutting-edge targeting and planning solutions but also from advanced, integrated campaign performance analytics, all supported by a sales team with deep industry expertise.

"We are proud to partner with an innovative company like Spotzi," said Randy Kilgore, CRO of Reveal. "This collaboration allows us to bring highly effective OOH solutions to the market. Spotzi provides a superior product, and we look forward to using our industry experience to drive significant success for advertisers and media companies across the country. In addition, we're excited to make our brand lift studies available seamlessly within the Spotzi platform. Spotzi customers are among the most important in the OOH buying and planning ecosystem."

Together, Spotzi and Reveal will empower brands to reach their target audiences and measure outcomes with greater precision and confidence.

About Spotzi

Spotzi is a leading provider of location data and consumer insights, enabling agencies and media owners to plan and optimize data-driven out-of-home (OOH) campaigns. Its AI-powered Planning Tool identifies the most effective OOH locations based on real-world audience profiles, simplifying and accelerating media planning. Spotzi also enables seamless retargeting by translating OOH exposure into digital audience activation.

With detailed audience profiling based on both movement patterns and home locations, combined with an extensive point-of-interest (POI) database, users can execute highly targeted and measurable campaigns. Interactive maps further enhance collaboration and client communication.

Spotzi delivers the precision and scalability needed to plan, activate, and measure modern OOH campaigns.

About Reveal

Since 2014, Reveal has been a trusted leader in out-of-home audience measurement. Dedicated to providing advertisers with actionable campaign insights, Reveal continues to set the benchmark for data accuracy and reliability in the out-of-home advertising space.

SOURCE Reveal