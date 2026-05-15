Dominari Holdings Congratulates Cerebras Systems on "Blockbuster" Initial Public Offering

Shares Skyrocket in Debut as AI Mania Grips Wall Street According to Reuters

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) ("Dominari" or the "Company") congratulates Cerebras Systems (Nasdaq: CBRS), on its Initital Public Offering, which has been called a "Blockbuster Debut" as the next hot AI stock, by Investor's Business Daily. On May 14, 2026, Cerebras stock opened at $185.00 and closed $126 higher at $311.07 per share, an approximate 68% increase on its first day of trading.

Dominari Securities' SPV 1 & 2 invested early in Cerebras, at $39.00 per share, directly on the cap table. With approximately $10,000,000.00 invested for our clients, the May 14th closing price represents an approximate 9X return for our clients and an approximate $20,000,000.00 carry for the firm.

Cerebras has established itself as a leading force in AI infrastructure. We extend our sincere congratulations to Andrew Feldman and the entire Cerebras team on this landmark achievement. It is a reflection of years of exceptional work, and we wish them continued success in the public markets.

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari Holdings provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Dominari Holdings Inc.

https://www.dominariholdings.com/

[email protected]

SOURCE Dominari Holdings Inc.