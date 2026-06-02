The Rise of the American Drone Industry

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) today issued the following letter to shareholders:

Dear Shareholder,

The rise of drones in our society has become ubiquitous. Whether it's the discussion of their use to make deliveries, their use to cover sporting events, or their constant presence when discussing conflicts in the middle east, drones are everywhere. And at Dominari, we are proud to play our part in building and supporting this growing American industry.

Since our inception, Dominari has been involved in supporting this important new facet of American society, starting with Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC). Dominari was involved with UMAC when it was still a private company, working with their outstanding leadership to help them prepare for going public. Dominari was then the lead underwriter on UMAC's IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. It was also Dominari's first IPO. We have continued to support UMAC through several follow-on offerings that have helped UMAC surpass a $1.5B valuation as of the close on May 29th. And recently, UMAC was highlighted as one of a select group of drone companies the Trump administration is reportedly considering for potential direct government funding. According to recent coverage by The Wall Street Journal, discussions have included possible financing structures involving a mix of debt and equity. Shares of Unusual Machines surged 50% following the report.

In addition to UMAC, Dominari has worked with XTEND, which is set to go public through its proposed merger with JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB). XTEND was also selected among a limited group of companies invited to participate in the Phase II Qualifier of the U.S. Department of Defense's Drone Dominance Program. The Drone Dominance Program is a large-scale defense initiative designed to accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous drone technologies, with a stated goal of supporting the procurement of more than 200,000 drones by 2027. Drone dominance was described as a "presidential priority" in President Trump's $1.5 trillion defense budget request for fiscal year 2027. XTEND expects to demonstrate its proprietary XOS operating system at the qualifier event this summer at Camp Grayling, showcasing scalable human-guided autonomous operations across complex and contested environments.

Further, Powerus Corporation, which merged into Aureus Greenway Holdings (Nasdaq: PUSA), was similarly selected to compete in the Phase II qualifier of the Drone Dominance Program with its MatrixFold multi-purpose attack drone, making Aureus Greenway another portfolio company participating in this approximately $1 billion Pentagon initiative.

Dominari is incredibly proud of our work with these companies, and we wish each of them congratulations and continued success. The rise of the American drone industry is an important factor in our country's new economy, and we are honored to be a part of that rise.

Please see below for an outline of the capital raises completed for each portfolio company, along with the associated timeframes.

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Transaction Type Amount Date IPO $5,000,000 February 16, 2024 PIPE $1,955,000 October 30, 2024 CMPO $40,000,000 May 6, 2025 Registered Direct $48,500,000 July 15, 2025 CMPO $150,000,000 March 23, 2026 Total Raised $245,455,000



Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc.

Transaction Type Amount Date IPO $15,000,000 February 13, 2025 PIPE $26,000,000 July 25, 2025 Merger Announcement with

Powerus Corporation — March 9, 2026 PIPE $9,029,002 March 10, 2026 Total Raised $50,029,002



JFB Construction Holdings

Transaction Type Amount Date PIPE $43,895,000 October 2, 2025 Merger Announcement with

XTEND Reality Expansion — February 17, 2026 PIPE $10,025,000 February 18, 2026 Total Raised $53,920,000



Summary of Total Capital Raised

Portfolio Company Total Raised Unusual Machines, Inc. $245,455,000 Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. $50,029,002 JFB Construction Holdings $53,920,000 Combined Total $349,404,002

As always, everyone at Dominari thanks you for being a shareholder.

Sincerely,

Anthony Hayes

CEO, Dominari Holdings Inc.

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari Holdings provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Dominari Holdings Inc.

https://www.dominariholdings.com/

[email protected]

SOURCE Dominari Holdings Inc.