Dominican Hospital Welcomes the Next Generation of Internal Medicine Physicians

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Health—Dominican Hospital, in collaboration with Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), hosts a White Coat Ceremony for the newest cohort of Internal Medicine resident graduates. This significant milestone not only celebrates their individual achievements and readiness to embark on their medical careers but also underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering the next generation of compassionate and skilled physicians. The White Coat Ceremony is a pivotal moment in medical education, symbolizing the transition of students from academic study to clinical practice.

"Witnessing the pledge of our new residents at the White Coat Ceremony at Dominican Hospital fills us with incredible joy," shares Christine McSweeney, Hospital President. "This partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine is fundamental to addressing critical healthcare needs. Each resident who donned their white coat represents a vital step forward in our shared vision: to train compassionate, culturally competent physicians who will serve our community and beyond."

Since its inception, this collaboration has brought 24 new physicians to Dominican Hospital. While the inaugural class, which began in July 2024, is set to graduate in June 2027, this recent ceremony honored residents embarking on their own rigorous, three-year program focused on training culturally humble physicians. This groundbreaking Medical Residency Program is part of the larger More in Common Alliance (MiCA) partnership created by MSM and CommonSpirit Health.

As the first of several new residency programs across the country, this initiative demonstrates the commitment of MiCA and CommonSpirit Health, the parent company of Dignity Health, to advancing medical education and increasing the number of providers historically underrepresented in medicine.

Demonstrating its ongoing growth and dedication to comprehensive care, Dominican Hospital is also expanding its medical team beyond this resident cohort, with 10 new physicians in family medicine, OB/GYN, and Hospitalist roles scheduled to start in the upcoming months, and a strong pipeline of candidates in active recruitment.

About Dignity Health California

Dignity Health California is a nonprofit network of over 9000 physicians, more than 35,000 employees, 29 acute care hospitals, and 200-plus care-centers, including community hospitals, urgent care, surgery and imaging centers, home health, and primary care clinics. Dignity Health California provides award-winning care to communities in five primary markets across the state: North State, Sacramento, Central Valley, Central Coast, and Southern California.

Dignity Health is a member of CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation's largest nonprofit Catholic healthcare organizations, dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality, and affordable patient-centered care with special attention to the poor and underserved. Learn more at DignityHealth.org and CommonSpirit.org.

Contact: Christina Zicklin, [email protected], (310) 922-8522

SOURCE Dignity Health