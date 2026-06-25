Domino Data Lab and Appsilon Partner to Speed AI to Production for Life Sciences

Two companies already collaborating with the world's largest pharma organizations are now working together to move open-source AI into regulated production

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REV 2026 — Domino Data Lab, provider of the unified platform to build, scale, and govern AI-powered applications for the most regulated enterprises, today announced a new collaboration with Appsilon, a global technology partner for life sciences companies specializing in open-source software and AI solutions for pharmaceutical and life sciences.

The alliance gives joint customers a more complete path from R and Python development to validated production, combining Appsilon's implementation expertise with Domino's platform, where their data science teams already work.

Most life sciences organizations are running AI in environments that weren't built for it. Data scientists quickly adopt new tools, but without validated infrastructure, work stalls before it ever reaches production. This partnership closes that gap.

For joint customers, that means access to Appsilon's deep pharma expertise in R and Python development, SCE deployment, and SAS-to-open-source migration, all delivered in Domino with governance built in.

"Most life sciences organizations have data scientists who are ready to build. What's missing is a validated environment that lets them get work into production," said Ricky Mann, Chief Solutions Officer, Domino Data Lab. "Appsilon has spent years solving that implementation problem for some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. This partnership means Domino customers can tap that expertise directly inside the platform, with the governance regulators require."

"The bottleneck is infrastructure that can't keep pace with what teams are trying to build," said Olga Mierzwa-Sulima, CEO of Appsilon. "What they need is a governed path to production that holds up in an audit. Domino is the right platform to deliver that at scale, and this partnership means Appsilon's implementation expertise is now part of what Domino customers can access."

That commitment is reflected in capabilities that people can build with today. Domino's extensions framework lets partners embed their tools and workflows directly into the platform. Appsilon's Axon.R is the first partner-built extension, an R package validation tool developed with the Pharmaverse Council and built on the R Validation Hub's risk-based methodology. Life sciences teams get a compliance-ready validation workflow without leaving the environment where their work lives.

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About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab partners with the world's most regulated enterprises as they build, scale, and govern AI-powered applications. From statistical computing to agentic AI, organizations use Domino's AI platform to develop new therapies, protect citizens, and secure financial markets — under the most complex regulatory requirements. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, UBS, and other leading investors. Learn more at domino.ai.

About Appsilon

Appsilon is a premier technology partner for life sciences companies, delivering open-source, AI, R and Python solutions, implementing cloud-based statistical computing environments, and supporting SAS-to-Open Source migration to accelerate drug development in regulated settings. Trusted by 8 of the top 10 global pharma companies, Appsilon combines deep domain expertise with state of the art platform engineering to help teams modernize clinical analytics without compromising GxP compliance. Learn more at appsilon.com.

SOURCE Domino Data Lab