Domino Data Lab Named a Visionary for the Third Consecutive Year in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Platforms for Data Science and Machine Learning

Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab, provider of the unified platform to build, scale, and govern AI-powered applications for the most-regulated enterprises, today announced it has again been named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Platforms for Data Science and Machine Learning. This marks the third consecutive year Domino has been recognized as a Visionary in this report.*

Domino believes this recognition reflects its commitment to helping innovative enterprises build, scale, and govern AI-powered applications, while validating the platform's fit for enterprises where AI carries the highest operational and regulatory stakes. The 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Platforms for Data Science and Machine Learning evaluated 19 vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"We're proud to partner with the world's most advanced enterprises on their most important AI problems," said Nick Elprin, co-founder and CEO of Domino. "We believe the Gartner recognition reflects our deep understanding of building mission-critical AI at scale."

Broad Innovation and Strategic Relevance

Enterprise AI has moved beyond simple model-building to applications and agentic systems. Anticipating this change, Domino has made strides in building broad observability and data science agent capabilities into its platform. It has also applied its market understanding of enterprise AI to rapidly changing regulatory landscapes. Domino believes its market understanding, in particular, reflects how its platform strategy and roadmap align with where enterprise AI is heading.

We feel, that view is echoed by Domino's customers: the platform holds a 4.6/5.0 rating on Gartner Peer Insights (as of 24 April 2026 based on 134 ratings), and one customer from the biotech and healthcare industry noted, "what has most impressed me is that they are engaging with the industry, actively listening to user feedback, and acting on that feedback, even to the point of course-correcting their offerings."

Taken together, Domino believes these three strengths reflect a platform built for the full lifecycle of agentic systems and AI-powered apps with end-to-end visibility, governance, and control that enterprise teams require.

Trusted by the Most Regulated Enterprises

Domino serves enterprises in life sciences, financial services and insurance industries, and the public sector. The company has seen strong growth across these key verticals, including more than doubling public sector revenue over the past fiscal year.

The platform supports deployment across diverse environments. It delivers the traceability and governance required for GxP processes. Domino holds ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, and supports customer compliance with annual SOC2 reports and alignment with frameworks such as 21 CFR Part 11, EudraLex Annex 11, WHO Annex 5, GDPR, and HIPAA.

Continuous Innovation Across the AI Lifecycle

Since its recognition in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Domino has continued to deepen its offering of the governance and agentic AI capabilities that regulated enterprises require. New platform capabilities include automated compliance checks that reduce audit preparation time by 70%, a fully governed end-to-end agentic AI development lifecycle, integrated coding assistants, and an application layer that puts AI-powered workflows directly in the hands of business users.

Access the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant

You can download the 2026 Gartner®, Magic Quadrant™ for AI Platforms for Data Science and Machine Learning at: https://www.gartner.com/interactive/mq/8001969?ref=solrResearch&refval=563787071

*This report was formally titled Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms:

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms by Afraz Jaffri, Maryam Hassanlou, Tong Zhang, Deepak Seth, Yogesh Bhatt; 28 May 2025

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms by Afraz Jaffri, Aura Popa, Peter Krensky, Jim Hare, Raghvender Bhati, Maryam Hassanlou, Tong Zhang; 17 June 2024

Additional Resources

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Gartner, Magic Quadrant, Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Platforms for Data Science and Machine Learning, Yogesh Bhatt, Afraz Jaffri, Diarmuid Curran, June 22, 2026.

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About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab partners with the world's most regulated enterprises as they build, scale, and govern AI-powered applications. From statistical computing to agentic AI, organizations use Domino's AI platform to develop new therapies, protect citizens, and secure financial markets — under the most complex regulatory requirements. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, UBS, and other leading investors. Learn more at domino.ai.

SOURCE Domino Data Lab