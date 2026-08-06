Domino Data Lab Joins U.S. Department of Energy's Genesis Mission Consortium to Accelerate AI-Driven Scientific Discovery

Membership to foster collaborative development and deployment of ML / AI, simulation, and

statistical research models across complex, siloed research infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab, provider of the unified platform to build, scale, and govern AI-powered applications for the most-regulated enterprises and largest government agencies, today announced its selection as a member of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Genesis Mission Consortium. In joining, Domino contributes to the united efforts of the DOE, its national laboratories, academic institutions, and fellow technology leaders to double American scientific productivity over the next decade through artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC).

While the 17 national laboratories house exascale supercomputers and vast scientific datasets, research teams face significant friction collaborating across fragmented compute environments, toolsets, and varying security baselines.

Domino closes this gap between environments with one platform spanning on-premises HPC, commercial and government clouds, and air-gapped systems alike. The platform lets research teams build, validate, and deploy models without vendor lock-in. As a member of the Consortium's AI Model Development & Validation Working Group, Domino brings that capability directly into Genesis Mission work to validate and govern models across labs.

"The Genesis Mission succeeds when America accelerates novel science and research," said Thomas Robinson, COO of Domino Data Lab. "Domino brings a platform with a track record of giving commercial research labs both rapid scientific insight and the governance, reproducibility, and auditability regulated science requires. Joining the Genesis Mission Consortium means applying that discipline at the scale of the national laboratories to help double the productivity and impact of America's science and engineering."

Overcoming Infrastructure Silos Across DOE's Genesis Mission Priorities

As a Consortium member, Domino offers the DOE expertise in balancing AI innovation and risk mitigation across its core priorities:

Accelerating science — Domino removes the infrastructure, workflow, and governance overhead that slows scientific discovery by automating:

Experiment intake, sorting, and analysis, flagging failures and interesting signals early so researchers spend their time interpreting results rather than manually screening for experiment failures and biological signals.

Analysis pipelines that continuously update program-level insights as new experiments are processed.

Energy dominance — Domino accelerates materials discovery for the energy sector by:

Using AI-powered inverse design to define target material properties upfront and identify matching compositions, skipping heavy experimentation for materials like battery cathodes.

Tracking candidates via a system of record that makes a single lab's result buildable across others.

Strategic deterrence — Domino connects physics-based AI, HPC, and institutional data to shrink materials qualification from months to days without sacrificing oversight by:

Screening thousands of candidates against known constraints and using AI to identify, for example, ideal titanium alloys, directing heavy experimentation only to the most promising candidates.

Automatically logging every decision in a complete audit trail that stakeholders can easily review, preserved for reproducibility.

Allowing scientists to plug into data science/machine learning workflows seamlessly by connecting to databases like Grand Unified File Index (GUFI) and searching through petabytes of their own data.

Building on a Proven Record in Highly Regulated Environments

Domino's participation in the Genesis Mission Consortium builds on an established dual-use track record. The platform is used today across defense, federal civilian and intelligence community agencies, and by many of the world's top pharmaceutical companies. This history provides multidisciplinary research and engineering teams with a proven way to rapidly train, govern, and deploy models in high-stakes environments while maintaining full auditability, lineage, and reproducibility.

To learn more about Domino Data Lab's support for the Genesis Mission and view live scientific workflow demonstrations, visit explore.domino.ai/doe.

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab partners with the world's most regulated enterprises as they build, scale, and govern AI-powered applications. From statistical computing to agentic AI, organizations use Domino's AI platform to develop new therapies, protect citizens, and secure financial markets — under the most complex regulatory requirements. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, UBS, and other leading investors. Learn more at domino.ai.

SOURCE Domino Data Lab