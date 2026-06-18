Domino's® Announces Q2 2026 Earnings Webcast

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) announces the following event:

What: Domino's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast When: Monday, July 20 at 8:30 a.m. ET Where: ir.dominos.com How: Live webcast (web address above) Contact: Greg Lemenchick, Vice President of Investor Relations & Sustainability

[email protected]

This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.

Results and supplemental material will be distributed at 6:05 a.m. ET on July 20, 2026, and will be available on our website.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.4 billion in the trailing four quarters ended March 22, 2026. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2026. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

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Please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.