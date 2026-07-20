Domino's Pizza Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 3.0%

U.S. same store sales growth of 0.1%

International same store sales decline (excluding foreign currency impact) of 0.1%

Global net store growth of 209 stores, including 26 net store openings in the U.S. and 183 net store openings internationally

Income from operations increased 3.1%; excluding the $1.1 million positive impact of foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues, income from operations increased 2.6%

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, announced results for the second quarter of 2026.

"In the second quarter, Domino's drove meaningful order count growth," said Russell Weiner, Domino's Chief Executive Officer. "I believe order growth is the most important driver of long-term success in our business. In a quarter where the broader U.S. QSR industry continued to face pressure on consumer demand, Domino's generated order count growth across both our delivery and carryout businesses, bringing millions of new customers to our brand. These new customers strengthen our long-term growth flywheel by engaging with our loyalty program, while their orders power our supply chain business, fuel store growth, and drive market share. My conviction in Domino's long-term growth potential remains as strong as ever. Our scale and competitive position have never been stronger. Domino's is uniquely positioned to continue gaining market share and delivering long-term value for shareholders."

Second Quarter of 2026 Operational and Financial Highlights (Unaudited):

The tables below outline certain statistical measures utilized by the Company to analyze its performance, as well as key financial results. This historical data is not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for any future period. Refer to Comments on Regulation G below for additional details, including definitions of these statistical measures and certain reconciliations.





Second Quarter

Two Fiscal Quarters



2026

2025

2026

2025 Global retail sales: (in millions of U.S. dollars)















U.S. stores

$ 2,381.1

$ 2,335.6

$ 4,683.7

$ 4,576.3 International stores



2,468.9



2,334.2



4,906.0



4,557.7 Total

$ 4,850.0

$ 4,669.8

$ 9,589.7

$ 9,134.0























































Second Quarter

Two Fiscal Quarters



2026

2025

2026

2025 Global retail sales growth:

(versus prior year period, excluding foreign currency impact)















U.S. stores



+ 1.9 %



+ 5.1 %



+ 2.3 %



+ 3.2 % International stores

+ 4.1 %

+ 6.0 %

+ 4.0 %

+ 7.1 % Total

+ 3.0 %

+ 5.6 %

+ 3.2 %

+ 5.1 %







































Second Quarter

Two Fiscal Quarters



2026

2025

2026

2025 Same store sales growth:

(versus prior year period)















U.S. Company-owned stores



+ 2.1 %



+ 2.6 %



+ 3.3 %



(0.2) % U.S. franchise stores

0.0 %

+ 3.4 %

+ 0.4 %

+ 1.5 % U.S. stores

+ 0.1 %

+ 3.4 %

+ 0.5 %

+ 1.4 % International stores (excluding foreign currency impact)

(0.1) %

+ 2.4 %

(0.2) %

+ 3.0 %





U.S. Company-

owned Stores



U.S. Franchise

Stores



Total

U.S. Stores



International

Stores



Total

Second quarter of 2026 store counts:





























Store count at March 22, 2026



262





6,943





7,205





15,117





22,322

Openings



1





26





27





223





250

Closings



—





(1)





(1)





(40)





(41)

Transfers



(77)





77





—





—





—

Store count at June 14, 2026



186





7,045





7,231





15,300





22,531

Second quarter 2026 net store growth



1





25





26





183





209

Trailing four quarters net store growth



6





164





170





825





995







Second Quarter

Two Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages, percentage points, per

share data and leverage ratio)

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease) Total revenues

$1,194.4

$1,145.1

+ 4.3 %

$2,345.0

$2,257.2

+ 3.9 %

























Supply chain gross margin

12.0 %

11.8 %

+ 0.2 pp

12.1 %

11.7 %

+ 0.4 pp

























Income from operations

$232.0

$225.0

+ 3.1 %

$462.4

$435.1

+ 6.3 %

























Net income

$135.8

$131.1

+ 3.6 %

$275.6

$280.7

(1.8) % Diluted earnings per share

$4.07

$3.81

+ 6.8 %

$8.21

$8.14

+ 0.9 %

























Leverage ratio













4.3x

4.7x

(0.4)x

























Net cash provided by operating activities













$352.6

$366.9

(3.9) % Capital expenditures













(39.0)

(35.2)

+ 10.8 % Free cash flow













$313.6

$331.7

(5.5) %

Revenues increased $49.3 million, or 4.3%, in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher supply chain revenues and higher global franchise royalties and advertising revenues. The increase in supply chain revenues was primarily attributable to higher order volumes, as well as an increase in the Company's food basket pricing to stores, which increased 2.2% in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increases in U.S. franchise royalties and advertising revenues were primarily driven by an increase in the average number of U.S. franchise stores open during the period resulting from net store growth during the trailing four quarters. International franchise royalties increased primarily due to net store growth during the trailing four quarters, as well as the positive impact of foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues of $1.1 million. These increases in revenues were partially offset by lower U.S. Company-owned store revenues as a result of the refranchising of certain U.S. Company-owned store markets in the second quarters of 2026 and 2025.





increased $49.3 million, or 4.3%, in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher supply chain revenues and higher global franchise royalties and advertising revenues. The increase in supply chain revenues was primarily attributable to higher order volumes, as well as an increase in the Company's food basket pricing to stores, which increased 2.2% in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increases in U.S. franchise royalties and advertising revenues were primarily driven by an increase in the average number of U.S. franchise stores open during the period resulting from net store growth during the trailing four quarters. International franchise royalties increased primarily due to net store growth during the trailing four quarters, as well as the positive impact of foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues of $1.1 million. These increases in revenues were partially offset by lower U.S. Company-owned store revenues as a result of the refranchising of certain U.S. Company-owned store markets in the second quarters of 2026 and 2025. Supply chain gross margin increased 0.2 percentage points in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to procurement productivity, partially offset by an increase in the cost of the Company's food basket.





increased 0.2 percentage points in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to procurement productivity, partially offset by an increase in the cost of the Company's food basket. Income from operations increased $7.0 million, or 3.1%, in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the positive impact of foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues of $1.1 million, income from operations increased $5.9 million, or 2.6%, primarily due to higher U.S. and international franchise royalties and fees and gross margin dollar growth within supply chain. These increases in income from operations were partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses primarily due to expenses related to the Company's Worldwide Rally, which takes place every two years, in the second quarter of 2026.





increased $7.0 million, or 3.1%, in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the positive impact of foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues of $1.1 million, income from operations increased $5.9 million, or 2.6%, primarily due to higher U.S. and international franchise royalties and fees and gross margin dollar growth within supply chain. These increases in income from operations were partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses primarily due to expenses related to the Company's Worldwide Rally, which takes place every two years, in the second quarter of 2026. Net income increased $4.7 million, or 3.6%, in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher income from operations, and to a lesser extent, a favorable change of $3.6 million in the pre-tax unrealized and realized losses associated with the remeasurement of the Company's investment in DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash").





increased $4.7 million, or 3.6%, in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher income from operations, and to a lesser extent, a favorable change of $3.6 million in the pre-tax unrealized and realized losses associated with the remeasurement of the Company's investment in DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash"). Diluted EPS was $4.07 in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to $3.81 in the second quarter of 2025, representing a $0.26, or 6.8%, increase. The increase in diluted EPS was driven by higher net income, as well as a lower weighted average diluted share count resulting from the Company's share repurchases during the trailing four quarters.





was $4.07 in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to $3.81 in the second quarter of 2025, representing a $0.26, or 6.8%, increase. The increase in diluted EPS was driven by higher net income, as well as a lower weighted average diluted share count resulting from the Company's share repurchases during the trailing four quarters. Net cash provided by operating activities was $352.6 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2026 as compared to $366.9 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2025. The Company spent $39.0 million on capital expenditures in the two fiscal quarters of 2026 as compared to $35.2 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2025, resulting in free cash flow of $313.6 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2026 as compared to $331.7 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2025. The decrease in free cash flow was a result of the negative impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities and the timing and amount of payments for advertising activities. These decreases were partially offset by the increase in income from operations (excluding the pre-tax realized gain on the sale of the Company's fully depreciated corporate aircraft in the first quarter of 2026).

Quarterly Dividend

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2026, on July 14, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $1.99 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026, to be paid on September 30, 2026.

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased and retired 443,917 shares of common stock for a total of $156.2 million. During the two fiscal quarters of 2026, the Company repurchased and retired 632,221 shares of common stock for a total of $231.3 million. As of June 14, 2026, the Company had a total remaining authorized amount for share repurchases of $1.23 billion.

Comments on Regulation G

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G, including free cash flow, income from operations, excluding foreign currency impact and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company has also included metrics such as global retail sales, global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact), same store sales growth, net store growth, food basket pricing change, impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues and the leverage ratio, which are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance.

The Company uses "global retail sales," a statistical measure, to refer to total worldwide retail sales at Company-owned and franchised stores. The Company believes global retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and, in the U.S., advertising fees that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. The Company reviews comparable industry global retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza brand, and believes it is indicative of the financial health of the Company's franchisee base. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales in the U.S. and Canada. As a result, sales by Domino's franchisees have a direct effect on the Company's profitability. Retail sales for franchised stores are reported to the Company by its franchisees and are not included in Company revenues. "Global retail sales growth" is calculated as the change of U.S. Dollar global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. "Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact," is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. Changes in global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact are primarily driven by same store sales growth and net store growth.

The Company uses "same store sales growth," a statistical measure, which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from stores that also had sales in the comparable weeks of both periods. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to U.S. same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported on a constant dollar basis, which reflects changes in international local currency sales. Same store sales growth for transferred stores is reflected in their current classification.

The Company uses "net store growth," a statistical measure, which is calculated by netting gross store openings with gross store closures during the period. Transfers between Company-owned stores and franchised stores are excluded from the calculation of net store growth.

The Company uses "food basket pricing change," a statistical measure, which is calculated as the percentage change of the food basket (including both food and cardboard products) purchased by an average U.S. store (based on average weekly unit sales) from U.S. supply chain centers against the comparable period of the prior year. The Company believes that the food basket pricing change is important to understanding Company performance because as food basket prices fluctuate, revenues, cost of sales and gross margin percentages in the Company's supply chain segment also fluctuate. Additionally, cost of sales, gross margins and gross margin percentages for the Company's U.S. Company-owned stores also fluctuate.

The Company uses "free cash flow," which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, both as reported under GAAP. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that the free cash flow measure is important to investors and other interested persons, and that such persons benefit from having a measure that communicates how much cash flow is available for working capital needs or repurchasing debt, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock or paying dividends.

The Company uses "income from operations, excluding foreign currency impact," which is calculated as income from operations as reported under GAAP, less the "impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues," a statistical measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is income from operations. The impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues is calculated as the difference in international franchise royalty revenues resulting from translating current period local currency results to U.S. dollars at current period exchange rates as compared to prior period exchange rates. The Company believes that the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues is important to understanding Company performance given the significant variability in international franchise royalty revenues that can be driven by changes in foreign currency exchanges rates. International franchise royalty revenues do not have a cost of sales component, so changes in these revenues have a direct impact on income from operations.

The Company uses "Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA," which is calculated as income from operations as reported under GAAP, excluding depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, gains and losses from the sale and disposal of assets and refranchising gains and losses, each as reported under GAAP. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the base indenture governing the Company's securitized debt and is used by the Company and investors to calculate the leverage ratio (defined below), and other ratios defined in the indenture governing the Company's securitized debt. As such, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors and other interested persons to understand the financial performance of the Company, and to assess the ability of the Company to meet its financial obligations.

The Company uses the "leverage ratio1," which is calculated as the Company's securitized debt related to its fixed-rate notes and borrowings under its variable funding notes, divided by Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing four quarters basis. The Company has historically operated with a leverage ratio between four and six times. The Company reviews its leverage ratio on at least a quarterly basis and believes its leverage ratio is important to investors and other interested persons to understand the capital structure of the Company, and to assess the ability of the Company to meet its financial obligations.

The reconciliation of the leverage ratio for the second quarters of 2026 and 2025 is as follows below.





June 14,

2026



June 15,

2025

2015 Ten-Year Notes

$ —



$ 742,000

2017 Ten-Year Notes



940,000





940,000

2018 7.5-Year Notes



—





402,688

2018 9.25-Year Notes



379,000





379,000

2019 Ten-Year Notes



648,000





648,000

2021 7.5-Year Notes



826,625





826,625

2021 Ten-Year Notes



972,500





972,500

2025 Five-Year Notes



500,000





—

2025 Seven-Year Notes



500,000





—

Total fixed-rate notes

$ 4,766,125



$ 4,910,813















Income from operations - second quarter of 2026 and 2025

$ 232,039



$ 225,044

Income from operations - first quarter of 2026 and 2025



230,357





210,095

Income from operations - fourth quarter of 2025 and 2024



295,667





273,652

Income from operations - third quarter of 2025 and 2024



223,168





198,831

Income from operations - trailing four quarters

$ 981,231



$ 907,622















Depreciation and amortization - trailing four quarters

$ 88,895



$ 88,227

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense - trailing four quarters



44,431





42,587

Refranchising gain - trailing four quarters



(4,231)





(3,883)

Gain on sale of assets - trailing four quarters



(7,780)





—

Loss on disposal of assets - trailing four quarters



1,739





1,812

Reconciliation of income from operations to

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA - trailing four quarters

$ 123,054



$ 128,743















Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA - trailing four quarters

$ 1,104,285



$ 1,036,365

Leverage ratio



4.3 x



4.7 x

(1)

The Company also calculates and reviews its Senior Leverage Ratio and Holdco Leverage Ratio as defined in the indenture governing the Company's securitized debt.

Conference Call Information

The Company will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q today. As previously announced, Domino's Pizza, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) to review its second quarter 2026 financial results. The webcast is available at ir.dominos.com and will be archived for one year.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.6 billion in the trailing four quarters ended June 14, 2026. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2026. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:

This press release contains various forward-looking statements about the Company within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") that are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. The following cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the provisions of the Act and with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "should," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "approximately," "potential," "outlook" and similar terms and phrases that concern our strategy, plans or intentions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements address various matters including information concerning future results of operations and business strategy, our anticipated profitability, estimates in same store sales growth, store growth and the growth of our U.S. and international business in general, our ability to service our indebtedness, our future cash flows, our operating performance, trends in our business and other descriptions of future events that reflect the Company's expectations based upon currently available information and data. While we believe these expectations and projections are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section headed "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2025. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: our substantial indebtedness and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance or renegotiate key terms of that indebtedness in the future; the impact a downgrade in our credit rating may have on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness; the strength of our brand, including our ability to compete in the U.S. and internationally in our intensely competitive industry, including the food service and food delivery markets; our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy, including through our participation in the third-party order aggregation marketplace; labor shortages or changes in operating expenses resulting from increases in prices of food (particularly cheese), fuel and other commodity costs, labor, utilities, insurance, employee benefits and other operating costs or negative economic conditions; the effectiveness of our advertising, operations and promotional initiatives; shortages, interruptions or disruptions in the supply or delivery of fresh food products and store equipment; the additional risks our international operations subject us to, which may differ in each country in which we and our franchisees do business; the dependence of our earnings and business growth strategy on the success of our franchisees; our ability and that of our franchisees to successfully operate in the current and future credit environment; the impact of social media, the rise of artificial intelligence–generated content, or a boycott on our business, brand and reputation; the impact of new or improved technologies, including artificial intelligence, and alternative methods of delivery on consumer behavior; new product, digital ordering and concept developments by us, and other food-industry competitors; our ability to maintain good relationships with and attract new franchisees, and franchisees' ability to successfully manage their operations without negatively impacting our royalty payments and fees or our brand's reputation; our ability to successfully implement cost-saving strategies; changes in the level of consumer spending given general economic conditions, including interest rates, energy prices and consumer confidence or negative economic conditions in general; our ability and that of our franchisees to open new restaurants and keep existing restaurants in operation and maintain demand for new stores; the impact that widespread illness, health epidemics or general health concerns, severe weather conditions and natural disasters may have on our business and the economies of the countries where we operate; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in income tax rates; our ability to retain or replace our executive officers and other key members of management and our ability to adequately staff our stores and supply chain centers with qualified personnel; our ability to find and/or retain suitable real estate for our stores and supply chain centers; changes in government legislation or regulation, including changes in laws and regulations regarding information privacy, payment methods, advertising and consumer protection and social media; adverse legal judgments or settlements; food-borne illness or contamination of products or food tampering or other events that may impact our reputation; data breaches, power loss, technological failures, user error or other cyber risks threatening us or our franchisees; the impact that environmental, social and governance matters may have on our business and reputation; the effect of war, terrorism, catastrophic events, geopolitical or reputational considerations or climate change; our ability to pay dividends and repurchase shares; changes in consumer tastes, spending and traffic patterns and demographic trends; changes in accounting policies; and adequacy of our insurance coverage. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and should be evaluated with an understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or other applicable law, we will not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this press release or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, us. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

TABLES TO FOLLOW

Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)











Fiscal Quarter Ended





June 14,

2026



% of

Total

Revenues



June 15,

2025



% of

Total

Revenues

(In thousands, except share and per share data)























Revenues:























U.S. Company-owned stores

$ 81,829









$ 92,456







U.S. franchise royalties and fees



164,165











156,261







Supply chain



731,708











687,062







International franchise royalties and fees



81,822











77,164







U.S. franchise advertising



134,903











132,201







Total revenues



1,194,427





100.0 %



1,145,144





100.0 % Cost of sales:























U.S. Company-owned stores



72,517











78,073







Supply chain



643,682











606,101







Total cost of sales



716,199





60.0 %



684,174





59.7 % Gross margin



478,228





40.0 %



460,970





40.3 % General and administrative



115,373





9.7 %



107,608





9.4 % U.S. franchise advertising



134,903





11.3 %



132,201





11.5 % Refranchising gain



(4,087)





(0.4) %



(3,883)





(0.3) % Income from operations



232,039





19.4 %



225,044





19.7 % Other expense



(12,366)





(1.0) %



(15,974)





(1.4) % Interest expense, net



(44,444)





(3.7) %



(40,819)





(3.6) % Income before provision for income taxes



175,229





14.7 %



168,251





14.7 % Provision for income taxes



39,479





3.3 %



37,160





3.3 % Net income

$ 135,750





11.4 %

$ 131,091





11.4 % Earnings per share:























Common stock – diluted

$ 4.07









$ 3.81







Weighted average diluted shares



33,318,244











34,401,016









Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Two Fiscal Quarters Ended





June 14,

2026



% of

Total

Revenues



June 15,

2025



% of

Total

Revenues

(In thousands, except share and per share data)























Revenues:























U.S. Company-owned stores

$ 163,927









$ 184,054







U.S. franchise royalties and fees



322,179











307,261







Supply chain



1,430,681











1,356,986







International franchise royalties and fees



162,802











152,723







U.S. franchise advertising



265,432











256,176







Total revenues



2,345,021





100.0 %



2,257,200





100.0 % Cost of sales:























U.S. Company-owned stores



144,563











154,984







Supply chain



1,257,718











1,198,099







Total cost of sales



1,402,281





59.8 %



1,353,083





59.9 % Gross margin



942,740





40.2 %



904,117





40.1 % General and administrative



226,779





9.7 %



216,685





9.6 % U.S. franchise advertising



265,432





11.3 %



256,176





11.4 % Refranchising gain



(4,087)





(0.2) %



(3,883)





(0.2) % Gain on sale of assets



(7,780)





(0.3) %



—





—

Income from operations



462,396





19.7 %



435,139





19.3 % Other (expense) income



(18,356)





(0.8) %



8,053





0.4 % Interest expense, net



(88,169)





(3.7) %



(82,459)





(3.7) % Income before provision for income taxes



355,871





15.2 %



360,733





16.0 % Provision for income taxes



80,310





3.4 %



79,991





3.6 % Net income

$ 275,561





11.8 %

$ 280,742





12.4 % Earnings per share:























Common stock – diluted

$ 8.21









$ 8.14







Weighted average diluted shares



33,566,494











34,477,191









Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)















June 14,

2026



December 28,

2025 (In thousands)









Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 164,836



$ 125,675 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



187,885





216,110 Accounts receivable, net



303,182





315,958 Inventories



75,057





79,189 Prepaid expenses and other



55,049





39,767 Advertising fund assets, restricted



119,410





117,502 Total current assets



905,419





894,201 Property, plant and equipment, net



374,446





324,022 Operating lease right-of-use assets



227,793





219,485 Investment in DPC Dash



17,714





36,070 Other assets



237,950





242,681 Total assets

$ 1,763,322



$ 1,716,459 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit









Current liabilities:









Current portion of long-term debt

$ 7,423



$ 6,131 Accounts payable



137,429





135,029 Operating lease liabilities



45,964





47,553 Advertising fund liabilities



117,830





115,412 Other accrued liabilities



280,024





237,496 Total current liabilities



588,670





541,621 Long-term liabilities:









Long-term debt, less current portion



4,876,221





4,810,683 Operating lease liabilities



193,245





183,917 Other accrued liabilities



87,617





81,380 Total long-term liabilities



5,157,083





5,075,980 Total stockholders' deficit



(3,982,431)





(3,901,142) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,763,322



$ 1,716,459

Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Two Fiscal Quarters Ended



June 14,

2026



June 15,

2025 (In thousands)









Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income

$ 275,561



$ 280,742 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



40,781





40,713 Refranchising gain



(4,087)





(3,883) Gain on sale of assets



(7,780)





— Loss on disposal of assets



496





612 Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,970





2,419 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes



5,150





(2,700) Non-cash equity-based compensation expense



21,146





21,356 Excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation



(625)





(2,343) Provision (benefit) for losses on accounts and notes receivable



38





(4) Unrealized and realized loss (gain) on investments, net



18,356





(8,053) Changes in operating assets and liabilities



(1,197)





19,663 Changes in advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted



1,794





18,338 Net cash provided by operating activities



352,603





366,860 Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures



(39,008)





(35,231) Proceeds from sale of assets



15,184





8,458 Sale of investments



—





44,085 Other



(826)





(2,517) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(24,650)





14,795 Cash flows from financing activities:









Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



(1,575)





(1,861) Proceeds from exercise of stock options



2,978





12,319 Purchases of common stock



(234,616)





(203,041) Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting



(12,863)





(8,472) Payments of common stock dividends and equivalents



(68,242)





(60,257) Net cash used in financing activities



(314,318)





(261,312) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(820)





1,848 Change in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



12,815





122,191











Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



125,675





186,126 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



216,110





195,370 Cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted,

beginning of period



92,200





80,928 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents and

cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted,

beginning of period



433,985





462,424











Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



164,836





272,859 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period



187,885





211,734 Cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted,

end of period



94,079





100,022 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents and cash and

cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period

$ 446,800



$ 584,615

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.