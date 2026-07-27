Domino's® Serves Up Summer Savings: All Menu-Priced Pizzas Are 50% Off July 27-Aug. 2

Customers can enjoy half off any size pizza, with any crust type and toppings

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer just got a whole lot tastier. Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) is helping customers make the most of the season by offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas from July 27-Aug. 2.

The deal is available for delivery or carryout and can be redeemed on dominos.com, via Domino's mobile app, over the phone or in person.

Domino’s is serving up summer savings by offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas July 27-Aug. 2.

"Summer is all about making memories, whether that's a backyard get-together, family movie night or simply sharing a meal with friends," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president – chief restaurant officer. "For one week, customers can enjoy 50% off any menu-priced pizza, with any crust and toppings. It's a great opportunity to try something new or enjoy your favorite pizza for less."

Domino's half-off offer applies to every menu-priced pizza. Customers can customize their order with any toppings, choose from six crusts or enjoy one of Domino's Specialty Pizzas – all for half the menu price.

Summer's Hottest Pizza Combinations

Need help deciding what to order? Domino's pizza chefs have shared some of their favorite pizza combinations inspired by the sweet heat of summer and backyard barbeques:

Crunchy Thin Crust with robust inspired tomato sauce, cheese made with 100% mozzarella, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeno Pro tip: dip it in Domino's sweet mango habanero sauce!

Parmesan Stuffed Crust with honey BBQ sauce, cheese made with 100% mozzarella, premium chicken, smoked bacon and cheddar cheese blend

Hand Tossed Crust with robust inspired tomato sauce, cheese made with 100% mozzarella, beef, bacon, fresh mushroom, fresh onion, diced tomato and shredded provolone cheese

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.6 billion in the trailing four quarters ended June 14, 2026. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2026. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

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SOURCE Domino's Pizza