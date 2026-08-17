Dongguk University Researchers Develop Innovative Electromagnetically Controllable Gene Switch

The proposed electromagnetic field-inducible gene switch represents a powerful non-invasive platform for gene research and therapy

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study presents an innovative electromagnetic field-inducible gene switch that enables fully reversible, safe, and precise control over gene expression. This represents a powerful non-invasive tool for understanding gene expression and for gene therapy.

In recent years, researchers have developed several gene switches that enable the remote control of gene expression in living organisms using stimuli such as drugs, light, heat, ultrasound, and electrical signals. However, current versions are limited in offering precise control over the timing and duration of gene expression. Additionally, drug-based gene switches can have undesirable adverse effects, while some stimuli such as light can make penetrating deeper tissues challenging.

Addressing these limitations, a research team led by Professor Jongpil Kim and Doctoral student Mr. Yerim Hwang from the Institute for Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine, at Dongguk University, Republic of Korea, has developed a novel electromagnetic field (EMF)-responsive gene switch. Their study was made available online on April 14, 2026 published in Volume 189, Issue 11 of the journal Cell on May 28, 2026.

To identify EMF-responsive genes, the researchers performed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) on mouse brain tissue following exposure to an EMF of 2.0 millitesla at 60 hertz. the team found exclusive upregulation of Lgr4 expression. Through a series of validation experiments, the team found that the promoter of Lgr4 was well suited for constructing an EMF-inducible (Ei) gene switch, exhibiting precise activation with no detectable adverse effects during the study.

To evaluate the system in living animals, the researchers linked the Ei element to a reporter that produces green fluorescent protein (GFP), allowing gene activity to be visualized. They then generated transgenic mice carrying this reporter. Following EMF exposure, the mice showed strong GFP expression throughout the body, while targeted EMF exposure produced localized gene expression in specific organs. When EMF stimulation was discontinued, gene expression returned to baseline within 24 hours, demonstrating that the Ei gene switch is highly tunable, reversible, and capable of precise remote control of gene expression.

Reference

Title of original paper: Electromagnetic field-inducible in vivo gene switch for remote spatiotemporal control of gene expression

Journal: Cell

DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2026.03.029

About the institute

Dongguk University, founded in 1906, is located in Seoul, South Korea. It comprises 13 colleges that cover a variety of disciplines and has local campuses in Gyeongju, Goyang, and Los Angeles. The university has 1300 professors who conduct independent research and 18000 students undertaking studies in a variety of disciplines. Interaction between disciplines is one of the strengths on which Dongguk prides itself; the university encourages researchers to work across disciplines in Information Technology, Biotechnology, CT, and Buddhism.

Website: https://www.dongguk.edu/eng/main

About the author

Dr. Jongpil Kim is a Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Director of the Institute for Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine (ISR) at Dongguk University, Seoul, Korea. His group develops technologies to control cell fate and gene expression for regenerative medicine, with a focus on reversing aging (rejuvenation reprogramming) and treating neurodegenerative disease. He completed postdoctoral training in Rudolf Jaenisch's laboratory at MIT/Whitehead Institute and received his Ph.D. in Neurobiology from Columbia University in 2008. Also, Prof. Junyeop Kim and Ph.D. student Ms. Yerim Hwang, both currently with Dongguk University and affiliated with the ISR, contributed equally to this work as co-first authors.

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SOURCE Dongguk University