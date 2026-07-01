Donor Network West and Team CalNev secure Team Champion Award at Transplant Games of America

60 athletes secured 126 medals and top honors at celebratory event for donors and recipients

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Representing "Team CalNev," Donor Network West and 60 athletes recently attended and competed at the Transplant Games of America in Denver earlier this month. Recipients and living donor athletes secured 126 medals (56 gold, 47 silver and 23 bronze) for Team CalNev as well as the Team Champion Award for the second year in a row. The event was attended by organ, eye and tissue donors and recipients, supporters and caregivers from the northern California and northern Nevada area.

2026 Team CalNev athletes receiving 126 medals and Team Champion Award

"The Transplant Games of America provide an incredible opportunity to honor donors who gave the ultimate gift of life while bringing recipients, supporters and donor families together in a celebratory way," said Janice Whaley, Ph.D., president and CEO of Donor Network West. "We are blessed to have athletes return year-over-year for this event, securing 126 medals and the coveted Team Champion Award in this year's competition."

As the organ procurement organization for Northern California and northern Nevada, Donor Network West partnered with a team of 60 athletes in the Transplant Games, including organ transplant recipients, living organ donors and organ donation advocates and supporters. Donor Network West's Team CalNev competed against 42 teams across 20 athletic and recreational competitions to win an impressive 126 medals—56 gold, 47 silver and 23 bronze—ultimately winning the Team Champion Award, which is awarded to the team that earned the most medals per participant.

"Donating organs doesn't just save lives — it restores futures for recipients," said Team CalNev captain Matt De Fina. "Team CalNev members demonstrate at every Transplant Games of America the positive impact of organ donation, showing how recipients who once faced dire situations can go on to run, swim, bike, exercise and compete at high levels."

Leading the charge for the regional squad was standout swimmer Miya French. French put on a masterclass in the pool, racking up an astonishing haul of nearly 20 medals.

"Competing at a high level shows me that there are no boundaries to what you can do with a transplant," said Miya French, 2026 Team CalNev athlete. "Growing up, my family and close friends never treated me any differently because of my transplant; I was a 'normal' kid who was able to do anything I set my mind to."

Donor Network West helps organize and fund Team CalNev as part of its efforts to bridge the gap between hope and healing while helping heal and save lives through organ donation and transplantation.

Photos For Use: Photos of the 2026 Team CalNev team can be found here.

Photo Credit: Donor Network West

About Donor Network West

Donor Network West saves and heals lives by facilitating organ and tissue recovery for transplantation and research. Established in 1987, Donor Network West is designated and certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and serves 45 counties in Northern California and Northern Nevada. The organization partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and state-authorized donor registries to increase donor registration and awareness.

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SOURCE Donor Network West