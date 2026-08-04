Donor Network West Rounds out Executive Leadership Team with Corina B. Clark as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donor Network West announced the appointment of Corina B. Clark as vice president and chief operating officer. Clark joins the organization with 10 years of health care and executive leadership experience spanning hospital, ambulatory and community health settings and will oversee clinical operations, strategic initiatives and organizational performance in support of Donor Network West's mission to save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation.

Corina B. Clark appointed chief operating officer of Donor Network West

"About six months ago, Corina joined our team as our fractional COO, bringing a strong background in hospital leadership and quickly embraced our mission and the work we do in the region," said Janice F. Whaley president and CEO at Donor Network West. "I'm pleased to announce Corina has officially joined our executive leadership team. In just six months, she has significantly impacted our organization, elevating the performance of our operations team. She has strengthened relationships with hospital partners and helped bridge communication gaps across the organization and we're privileged to have her as a part of Donor Network West."

As chief operating officer, Clark will lead systemwide clinical operations, performance improvement and cross-functional initiatives. These efforts will strengthen organizational excellence, support strategic growth and advance the Donor Network West's commitment to serving donor families, transplant recipients and healthcare partners throughout Northern California and northern Nevada.

"I have spent my career believing that leadership is measured by the lives we impact, and nowhere is it more evident than at Donor Network West," said Clark. "It is an incredible honor to serve as COO of an organization where compassion, innovation, and purpose come together to create second chances for thousands of patients and families."

Clark joins Donor Network West following executive leadership roles with UCLA Health, Salinas Valley Health and the San Francisco Health Network. Throughout her career, she has led initiatives that improved healthcare operations, expanded access to care, strengthened workforce engagement and advanced organizational transformation across complex health systems. She is recognized for building high-performing teams, fostering cultures of collaboration and accountability and translating strategic priorities into measurable results.

In addition to her executive leadership experience, Clark serves as president of the California Association of Healthcare Leaders, the Northern and Central California chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). She was named a Becker's Healthcare "COO to Know," a Silicon Valley Business Journal Woman of Influence and one of Women We Admire's Top 50 COOs for 2026. Clark's leadership has also been publicly recognized by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban.

A registered respiratory therapist by training, Clark brings a clinician's perspective to executive leadership. She holds a bachelor's degree in respiratory therapy and a master's degree in public administration with a concentration in healthcare leadership.

About Donor Network West

Donor Network West saves and heals lives by facilitating organ and tissue recovery for transplantation and research. Established in 1987, Donor Network West is designated and certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB), is a member of the Organ Donation Alliance and is an official Donate Life organization. Donor Network West is federally designated to serve 45 counties in northern California and northern Nevada, Donor Network West partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the state-authorized donor registries to help increase donor registration. For information, visit www.DonorNetworkWest.org and follow us on social media: @mydnwest.

MEDIA CONTACT

E'Tiffany Jones

Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Donor Network West

[email protected]

SOURCE Donor Network West