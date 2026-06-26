Don't Miss the Moments That Matter This Summer: Hearing Experts and Cochlear Encourage People to Check Their Hearing Health

Dr. Candice Colby‑Scott shares how cochlear implants can help people reconnect, and why thinking ahead about care, including MRI access, matters

LONE TREE, Colo., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is a season for social events, backyard barbecues, family vacations, and long conversations with friends. But for the more than 37 million Americans1 with hearing loss, these moments can feel frustrating.

Hearing health experts say this time of year is a good reminder to pay attention to how well you're hearing and to act if something doesn't feel right.

Dr. Candice Colby‑Scott, a board-certified ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgeon and cochlear implant specialist at Great Lakes Bay ENT.

Dr. Candice Colby‑Scott, a board-certified ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgeon and cochlear implant specialist at Great Lakes Bay ENT, works with patients every day who want to reconnect with the people and sounds they love most.

"Hearing loss doesn't just affect your ears, it affects your relationships and your quality of life," Dr. Colby‑Scott said. "The good news is, there are more options than ever to help people hear and stay connected."

Below, Dr. Colby‑Scott answers common questions she hears from patients exploring cochlear implants.

Q: When is a cochlear implant the right choice for a patient with hearing loss?

A cochlear implant may be the right choice when hearing aids are no longer helping enough for hearing loss in both ears, or for those who may have lost hearing in one ear. Many people tell me they can hear sounds, but they still struggle to understand words, especially in busy places like restaurants or family gatherings.

If hearing loss is making it harder to enjoy conversations or feel included, it's a good time to ask about other options.

Q: What are some consequences of untreated hearing loss?

We now know that our hearing involves more than just listening - hearing stimulates the brain and keeps us connected not only to our family but also our environment, in turn stimulating and feeding the brain with needed signals to stay healthy and active.

Untreated severe hearing loss can increase the risk of memory and thinking problems by as much as five times2 and can increase the odds of falling and worsening imbalance.3-5

Treating hearing loss appropriately with hearing aids and cochlear implants when recommended by a professional is a good way to keep the brain sharp.

Q: What is the process for getting a cochlear implant?

It starts with a hearing test and a full evaluation. We review your hearing test together and talk about your goals.

If a cochlear implant is a good fit, we discuss the next steps including testing and x-rays required by insurance and will review the procedure. The operation to place the implant is typically a straightforward, minor outpatient procedure and most patients go home the same day. After a couple weeks of healing, we turn the device on and begin the process of hearing sounds from the ear again. We support patients every step of the way with resources in our clinic and those provided by Cochlear North America.

Q: Can people with cochlear implants get an MRI, and why does it matter?

Yes, people with cochlear implants can get MRI scans under most conditions. An MRI is a very common test used for many different health needs over a person's lifetime. Even if it's not something you need today, it's important to plan for the future. I encourage patients to choose a device that makes MRI access as simple as possible.

With most modern implants, including the newest Cochlear® Nucleus® Nexa® System, many MRI scans can be done without removing the magnet, which helps patients avoid extra procedures and stay on track with their care.

Q: What's your advice for someone just starting to learn about cochlear implants?

Start by paying attention to your everyday life. Are you missing parts of conversations? Do you feel tired after social situations because it's hard to hear? Are you often asking others to repeat, or is your family relaying you misheard comments in a conversation? These are important signals worth paying attention to.

Summer is often when these challenges become more noticeable because you're often around more people. If something doesn't feel right or you're not connecting with people the way you'd like to, don't wait.

Get your hearing checked by someone familiar with cochlear implants and ask questions. Choosing a cochlear implant is a big step, but it can also be a life-changing one that helps you reconnect with the people and moments that matter most.

About Dr. Candice Colby‑Scott

Dr. Candice Colby‑Scott is a board-certified otolaryngologist and fellowship-trained neurotologist specializing in hearing loss, ear disorders, and cochlear implant surgery. She provides advanced, patient-centered care at Great Lakes Bay ENT in Midland, Michigan, helping both adults and children improve their hearing and quality of life.

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

People have always been Cochlear's inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has provided more than 750,000 devices in more than 180 countries, helping people of all ages around the world to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life's opportunities, and welcomes them to the world's largest hearing implant community.

Cochlear has a global workforce of more than 5,500 people, with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. The company continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than AUD$3 billion to date in research and development to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear.

www.cochlear.com

References:

https://www.nidcd.nih.gov/health/statistics/quick-statisticshearing#:~:text=One%20in%20eight%20people%20in,based%20on%20standard%20hearing%20examinations.&text=About%202%20percent%20of%20adults,54%20have%20disabling%20hearing%20loss. Lin FR, Metter EJ, O'Brien RJ, Resnick SM, Zonderman AB, Ferrucci L. Hearing loss and incident dementia. Arch Neurol. 2011;68(2):214-220. doi:10.1001/archneurol.2010.362 Gelfand, SA. Essentials of Audiology 4th Ed. New York. Thieme Medical Publishers Inc. 2016. p. 88. Lin FR, Ferrucci L. Hearing loss and falls among older adults in the United States. Archives of internal medicine [Internet]. 2012;172(4):369–71. Mahmoudi E, Basu T, Langa K, McKee MM, Zazove P, Alexander N, Kamdar N. Can Hearing Aids Delay Time to Diagnosis of Dementia, Depression, or Falls in Older Adults? The American Geriatrics Society. 2019;67:2362-2369."

This is not an endorsement or recommendation of any particular healthcare provider. For a list of hearing specialists in your area, visit www.cochlear.com/us

Views expressed are those of the individual. Consult your hearing health provider to determine if you are a candidate for Cochlear technology. Outcomes and results may vary.

The content of this guideline is intended as a guide for information purposes only and does not replace or remove clinical judgment or the professional care and duty necessary for each specific recipient case. Clinical care carried out in accordance with this guideline should be provided within the context of locally available resources, expertise, and standards of care and practice.

Please seek advice from your health professional about treatments for hearing loss. Outcomes may vary, and your health professional will advise you about the factors which could affect your outcome. Always read the instructions for use. Not all products are available in all countries. Please contact your local Cochlear representative for product information.

©Cochlear Limited 2026. All rights reserved. Cochlear, Hear now. And always, Nucleus, Kanso, Baha, Osia, the elliptical logo, and marks bearing an ® or ™ symbol, are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the Cochlear group of companies (unless otherwise noted)."

SOURCE Cochlear North America