Cochlear introduces the new Osia® 3 Sound Processor

Fully rechargeable : First fully rechargeable active bone conduction sound processor, with up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. †,7-9

: First fully rechargeable active bone conduction sound processor, with up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Improved power and sound quality: Improved clarity and sound quality, enhanced by the new signal processing platform and powerful lithium-ion battery. Now with fitting range up to 65 dB HL bone conduction thresholds in the mid to high frequencies. ¥, 10

Improved clarity and sound quality, enhanced by the new signal processing platform and powerful lithium-ion battery. Now with fitting range up to 65 dB HL bone conduction thresholds in the mid to high frequencies. A range of streaming options : Joins Cochlear's industry-leading connectivity with streaming from Android™, Apple ® , Bluetooth ® LE Audio and Auracast™ broadcast audio sources.

: Joins Cochlear's industry-leading connectivity with streaming from Android™, Apple , Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast™ broadcast audio sources. Osia Fitting Software 3: Remote Care compatibility, wireless fitting capability and improved data logging support more convenient and intuitive fittings.×

LONE TREE, Colo., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH), the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, today announces FDA clearance of the new Cochlear® Osia® 3 Sound Processor the newest advancement of the award-winning Osia System.‡ Cochlear's bone conduction hearing solutions are designed to improve hearing outcomes for children and adults with conductive hearing loss, mixed hearing loss and single-sided deafness (SSD).

The Osia 3 Sound Processor is the first fully rechargeable sound processor in its class.

The world's most chosen bone conduction system# is now even better. The Osia 3 Sound Processor builds on all the reasons tens of thousands have chosen the Osia System—its high-frequency Piezo Power™ performance, MRI compatibility at 1.5 and 3 T*, and demonstrated reliability1—while also adding:

The first fully rechargeable active bone conduction sound processor

More high-frequency power and even better sound quality 2,3

The broadest range of streaming options^

The Osia 3 Sound Processor is the first fully rechargeable sound processor in its class, providing up to 30 hours of hearing on a single charge.†, 7-9 It also features an on-the-go charging case that holds additional charges, similar to wireless earbuds. That means no more purchasing or handling disposable batteries, for less waste and greater convenience.

Thanks to design changes, including the new lithium-ion battery, the most powerful active bone conduction system available4-6 now offers even more high-frequency power. These improvements enable the new frequency-specific fitting range with bone conduction thresholds up to 65 dB HL in the mid to high frequencies.¥ In clinical studies, patients with the Osia 3 Sound Processor have demonstrated improved speech understanding and preferred the sound quality over the previous generation.2,3

"I cannot do justice how much of an incredible transformation the Cochlear Osia System has been to me," Dr. Fred Wamboldt, Osia 3 System recipient said.

"Soon after surgery, I sat down in front of an old surround sound stereo I have and put on one of my favorite jazz albums. The horns were to my left, the saxophone to my right, the drums coming behind me, it was amazing. And that was just the start of the joy of what getting my hearing back with the Osia System has meant to me."

The new Zaphium™ signal processing chip offers a wider frequency bandwidth than the previous generation and includes ForwardFocus technology, to help patients filter out the clutter of noise and focus on what matters. In clinical research, recipients said they loved the Osia 3 Sound Processor's natural, comfortable, "lifelike" sound – with 97% satisfied or very satisfied with its overall sound quality.2

Joining Cochlear's history of industry-leading connectivity, the Osia 3 Sound Processor is the first active bone conduction device to enable streaming from Apple, Android, and Bluetooth LE Audio-enabled devices.^ Auracast broadcast audio allows patients to share music with a friend or tune into shared audio in places like cinemas, concert venues, lecture halls and airports, as more devices and venues adopt the technology.α

With backwards compatibility, current Osia System patients who are eligible can benefit from upgrading to the Osia 3 Sound Processor no matter which Osia Implant model they have.‡

"We put recipients at the heart of everything we do, and this innovation represents our continued commitment to transforming their hearing experience," said Lisa Aubert, President of Cochlear North America.

Wireless fitting technology and enhanced data tracking help make appointments easier and more efficient. With Remote Care, sound processor adjustments can be done through a secure video appointment, so support is more convenient without the need for an in-person visit.

Learn more about the Osia 3 Sound Processor here.

The Osia 3 Sound Processor will be available in the United States in early fall. Availability in other countries is subject to regulatory approval.

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

People have always been Cochlear's inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has provided more than 750,000 people in more than 180 countries, helping people of all ages around the world to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life's opportunities, and welcomes them to the world's largest hearing implant community.

Cochlear has a global workforce of more than 5,500 people, with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. The company continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than AUD$3 billion to date in research and development to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear.

www.cochlear.com

¥Refer to the relevant Osia System datasheet for additional fitting range information.

‡ The Osia 3 Sound Processor has two versions, which differ only in magnet compatibility to the implant. The OSI300 Implant is compatible with the Osia 3(I) Sound Processor version.

# Based on Cochlear global sales data and estimated market share for the previous financial year

* Cochlear Osia implants are MR Conditional, meaning they have demonstrated safety in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) environment within defined conditions. Always read the instructions for use and discuss with your doctor before undertaking any MRI procedure. Refer to Osia MRI guideline for further information.

† Battery life varies for every user, according to the age of the battery, the programs used each day, your implant type, the thickness of skin covering your implant, and the size and type of battery used. Streaming may decrease sound processor battery life depending on how often and for how long streaming is engaged.

^ For information regarding the compatibility of Cochlear's sound processors with Apple or Android devices, visit www.cochlear.com/compatibility

× Remote Assist for Osia for compatible Osia sound processors is intended for a follow-up adjustment or setup of a replacement or upgrade sound processor for suitable qualified patients based on clinical judgment. Only available at clinics that have enrolled in Remote Care.

α As Bluetooth LE Audio compatible devices become available, a sound processor firmware update will be required to use certain features.

Auracast™ broadcast audio capability is subject to third party adoption of the Auracast protocol.The Bluetooth® and Auracast™ word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Cochlear is under license.

Views expressed by Cochlear recipients are those of the individual. Consult your hearing health provider to determine if you are a candidate for Cochlear technology. Outcomes and results may vary.

References:

Osia Reliability Report. Cochlear Limited, Sweden. 2025; D1841762. CLTD5861 Clinical Investigation Report. Cochlear Limited, Sweden. 2026; D2367205. n=29. CLTD5839 Clinical Investigation Report. Cochlear Limited, Sweden. 2025; D2367209 Osia 3(I) Sound Processor and OSI300 Implant Datasheet. Cochlear Limited, Sweden. 2026; D2304776. BCI602 BONEBRIDGE System Factsheet. Med-El. 29214 r4.0 Sentio 1 Mini Product Information. Oticon Medical. 275144en – Version A / 2024.0 Cochlear Limited. D2304775-V1_EN Osia 3 SP and OSI200 PROF Datasheet Cochlear Limited. D2304776-V1_EN Osia 3(I) SP and OSI300 PROF Datasheet www.oticonmedical.com, www.medel.com, www.cochlear.com Hearing Outcomes With the Osia 3 Sound Processor Compared to the Osia 2 Sound Processor in Adult Osia Implant Recipients (SONUS). Clinicaltrials.gov NCT07156461 . Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07156461?term=Osia%203%20Sound%20Processor&rank=2

SOURCE Cochlear North America