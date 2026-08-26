DOOGEE Debuts Smart Home Ecosystem at IFA Berlin 2026, Expanding AI-Powered Connected Living

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA Berlin 2026, DOOGEE will showcase its AI-powered ecosystem strategy across Outdoor Life, Smart Life, and Home Life. As a major milestone, DOOGEE will officially introduce its Home Life Ecosystem, bringing intelligent appliances that simplify daily routines and expand connected experiences.

Built around "DOOGEE AI, Connect Beyond Limits," DOOGEE combines practical innovation with intelligent design to create seamless experiences from home environments to everyday activities.

From Smart Home to Connected Life

Home Life Ecosystem: Smarter Solutions for Everyday Living

DOOGEE's smart home ecosystem is built around three principles: Practical, Efficient, and Smart, delivering solutions that simplify household routines and enhance daily living.

The Flow 50 smart vacuum cleaner delivers efficient cleaning with powerful 170AW suction and anti-tangle technology, reducing household effort and giving families more time to enjoy life.

The NU60 smart ice maker features True Nugget Ice technology for soft, porous, chewable ice. With fast ice production, up to 17 cups per refill, and intuitive touchscreen control, it delivers effortless refreshment for everyday moments and gatherings.

Connected Smart Lifestyle: Extending Intelligence Beyond the Home

DOOGEE's ecosystem extends beyond home scenarios, connecting smart wearables and audio devices to support active lifestyles.

The Anymoving M1 Pro outdoor smartwatch combines up to 30 days of battery life, offline route navigation, precise dual-band GPS positioning, and scientific sports analysis to help users better track performance and optimize training.

The Anywise W1 Pro Tactical smartwatch is built for challenging environments, featuring dual-band GPS route navigation, Auto Night Glow Display, and a Tactical Gear Kit for enhanced outdoor versatility.

For immersive outdoor audio, the BoneBeat Swim Ray open-ear bone conduction headphones feature an LED light design for nighttime visibility, while BoneAir Swim delivers stereo sound with hybrid bone and air conduction technology, IP68 waterproof protection, and an open-ear design for greater environmental awareness.

DOOGEE AI Ecosystem: Connecting Every Moment of Life

Through IFA Berlin 2026, DOOGEE demonstrates its vision of a connected ecosystem integrating smart home, personal devices, and everyday experiences. By combining AI innovation with practical technology, DOOGEE continues to create smarter solutions for a more convenient and connected life.

DOOGEE at IFA Berlin 2026

Date: September 4–8, 2026

September 4–8, 2026 Location: Messe Berlin, Germany

Messe Berlin, Germany Hall & Booth: Hall 4.2 • Booth 129

Hall 4.2 • Booth 129 Website: www.doogee.com

SOURCE DOOGEE