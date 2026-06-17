DOOR Introduces Scout, a Single Device Bringing Remote Access and Building Health to Multifamily Units

Scout brings supported locks under remote control and uses edge AI on the device to catch life-safety and asset-protection events, helping operators catch problems before they become costly claims. DOOR is rolling out Scout now for multifamily and student housing operators, with a first look at Apartmentalize Booth 618.

NEW ORLEANS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DOOR, the Building Intelligence company, today introduced Scout, a device that gives multifamily operators two long-sought capabilities in one piece of hardware: remote control of their offline smart locks and early warning on the in-unit problems that drive cost. DOOR is unveiling Scout this week at Apartmentalize, the National Apartment Association's annual conference, at Booth 618.

Operators have spent the past decade adding technology to their buildings and have ended up with more systems to manage, more vendors to coordinate, and more devices in every unit. Two gaps have been slow to close. The first is remote control of the locks themselves. Multifamily residential door smart locks operate offline by design, a deliberate choice across the category for battery life and cost, so getting a credential onto a lock before its first unlock, for a move-in, a vendor, a maintenance visit, or emergency access, and reviving or managing that lock, has meant a trip to the door. The second is catching the in-unit issues that hit the bottom line, water leaks, smoke and carbon monoxide events, and freezing units, early enough to act rather than after the damage is done.

Scout addresses both in one device. It brings supported locks under remote control, so teams can provision a credential before the first unlock, unlock remotely for a vendor or maintenance visit, and revive or manage a lock without a trip to the door or a truck roll. And its on-device edge AI catches the events that drive claim severity, turnover, and emergency maintenance calls. Because Scout runs on the DOOR platform, where operators already manage access, building health and access work as one system rather than two disconnected tools.

The value of Scout is in what does not happen. Operators can catch a burst supply line before it becomes a five-figure water damage claim, know the instant a smoke or carbon monoxide event occurs even when a unit is empty, and reach a unit that is losing heat before the pipes freeze. Scout delivers a focused set of life-safety and asset-protection alerts, with fewer devices per unit and simpler installs than the single-purpose sensors operators bolt in today.

The case for consolidating onto fewer connected systems is well documented. Research from Parks Associates has found that operators using connected access control and smart home technology realize a roughly 20 percent gain in operating efficiency and about $80,000 in annual savings per building. Those returns grow as a building's systems work together instead of in isolation.

"Building Intelligence means a building's technology works as one system instead of a collection of disconnected parts," said Dave Lillis, Chief Executive Officer of DOOR. "Scout puts real intelligence in every unit and connects it to the access already running on the DOOR platform. It is a preview of where this category goes next: buildings that run on intelligence, not effort."

Scout is built for occupied homes. In an occupied unit, property teams receive only life-safety and asset-protection alerts, while comfort and air-quality information stays with the resident. The boundary is simple to explain to residents, legal teams, and owners, and it is what lets operators extend intelligence into resident spaces.

"We made a deliberate bet on edge AI because the moment something happens in a building is exactly when you can't afford a round trip to the cloud or a dependency on a unit's Wi-Fi," said Ryan Salmons, Chief Product and Technology Officer of DOOR. "Scout reasons on the device, so detection is instant and resilient. But the real unlock is hybrid: every Scout is also a node, and when devices reason together across a property, operators get a single live picture no single sensor could produce. On-device for speed and privacy, across devices for intelligence. That's the architecture we're building on."

Scout is built to grow more useful over time, surfacing patterns across building conditions so operators can act on issues earlier.

Now Rolling Out

Scout is rolling out now for multifamily and student housing operators on the DOOR platform. It is the clearest signal yet of where DOOR is taking Building Intelligence: more of what protects a property, handled in one place, on the platform operators already run. Learn more at DOOR.com/scout.

Operators can see Scout live at Booth 618 throughout Apartmentalize, June 17 to 19, 2026, and connect with the DOOR team there or at DOOR.com to get started.

About DOOR

DOOR is a Building Intelligence company redefining how buildings operate. By combining premium hardware, intuitive software, and automated services into one streamlined system, DOOR helps properties think ahead, reduce overhead, and quietly improve life inside. Headquartered in St. Louis, DOOR supports owners, operators, and residents across residential portfolios and purpose-built communities. DOOR continues to operate under the legal name Latch, Inc., and its common stock continues to trade under the stock symbol LTCH. Learn more at DOOR.com.

DOOR executives are available for interviews and live Scout demonstrations at Apartmentalize, Booth 618.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Scout's features, capabilities, availability, expected benefits, and product roadmap. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to product development, customer adoption, and the factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

SOURCE DOOR