DOOR (OTC: LTCH) Moves to OTCID Basic Market

ST. LOUIS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latch, Inc., which has rebranded as DOOR ("DOOR" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company's stock, which continues trading under the symbol, "LTCH," has transitioned from the Pink Limited Market to the OTCID Basic Market.

The move from Pink Limited to OTCID is expected to provide additional visibility, accessibility, and liquidity in the Company's stock.

DOOR plans to monitor the trading of its stock on the OTCID Basic Market while it continues to evaluate its options for the trading or listing of its securities, including on the OTCQB or OTCQX Market or a national securities exchange.

About DOOR

DOOR is a Building Intelligence company redefining how buildings operate. By combining premium hardware, intuitive software, and automated services into one streamlined system, DOOR helps properties think ahead, reduce overhead, and quietly improve life inside. Headquartered in St. Louis, DOOR supports owners, operators, and residents across residential portfolios and purpose-built communities.

DOOR continues to operate under the legal name Latch, Inc., and its common stock continues to trade under the stock symbol, "LTCH." The company anticipates updating its corporate name and stock symbol at a later date.

The new brand and platform experience are live today at DOOR.com.

