Doppel Email Security Now Generally Available, Bringing Agentic Detection and Disruption to the Inbox

Company also introduces AI Managed Service for Human Risk Management to help security teams autonomously run and optimize employee cyber resilience programs

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doppel, the AI-native Social Engineering Defense (SED) platform, today announced the general availability of Doppel Email Security, its agentic email security solution built to help organizations detect malicious messages and disrupt the campaign infrastructure behind them. Leveraging agentic AI and the Doppel Threat Graph, the solution is purpose-built to protect against the entire social engineering attack chain, disrupting malicious campaigns before they escalate into broader attacks.

Despite decades of innovation in email security, defenders are still forced to fight modern attacks with manual workflows. Security teams are left painstakingly investigating campaigns while attackers automate freely, and engineers are still debugging and deconflicting detection policies manually. And while each generation of email security has improved at scoring the inbox – moving from blocklists and reputation systems to behavioral machine learning and YARA-based signatures – it's not enough. Frontier AI, including highly capable models and autonomous agents, has made convincing fakes nearly indistinguishable from legitimate messages and compressed attack timelines from days to minutes. And traditional platforms still lack visibility into the campaign infrastructure behind them.

Doppel Email Security is built to help security teams fight back. Its agentic, self-healing architecture continuously tunes detection policies, investigates threats, explains decisions in plain language, and closes detection gaps in real-time. By connecting inbox activity with the external infrastructure mapped by the Doppel Threat Graph, Doppel helps organizations identify and disrupt novel attacks that static, inbox-only tools may miss.

"Legacy email security vendors are still optimizing for better scoring and faster quarantine, but that is not enough to protect customers from modern social engineering," said Kevin Tian, co-founder and CEO of Doppel. "Doppel Email Security is built to go further by connecting inbox activity to the infrastructure behind the attack and helping security teams disrupt the broader campaign. With general availability, we are delivering on our vision for a unified platform that fuses our Digital Risk Protection external intel with our Email Security internal telemetry."

Key capabilities include:

Disruption Through Targeted Takedowns: Doppel uses AI agents to trace phishing threats to the infrastructure behind them and execute takedowns of malicious sending infrastructure and links. When unified with Doppel Digital Risk Protection, disruption can extend across the broader campaign, including lookalike domains, fake profiles, and impersonation kits.

Doppel uses AI agents to trace phishing threats to the infrastructure behind them and execute takedowns of malicious sending infrastructure and links. When unified with Doppel Digital Risk Protection, disruption can extend across the broader campaign, including lookalike domains, fake profiles, and impersonation kits. Capacity Scaled by the Doppel Agentic SOC: Doppel's self-healing architecture continuously tunes detection policies, investigates threats, explains decisions in plain language, and closes gaps in real time. This helps security teams reduce manual rule maintenance and move toward clear, human-readable detection policies that improve continuously. Every investigation explains itself, so the SOC no longer loses time deciphering complex logic or tracking down emails.

Doppel's self-healing architecture continuously tunes detection policies, investigates threats, explains decisions in plain language, and closes gaps in real time. This helps security teams reduce manual rule maintenance and move toward clear, human-readable detection policies that improve continuously. Every investigation explains itself, so the SOC no longer loses time deciphering complex logic or tracking down emails. Detection Extended by the Doppel Threat Graph: AI agents inspect messages using content, sender behavior, and attacker infrastructure mapped by the Doppel Threat Graph. The agentic detection stack is self-healing, improving with every decision, helping identify novel attacks that static, inbox-only tools may miss.

"Security teams are expected to make high-confidence decisions in minutes, often with incomplete information," said Giuseppe Petracca, Lead Detection and Response Security Engineer at AngelList. "Doppel Email Security provides the additional context and evidence needed to understand why an email is malicious, giving analysts greater confidence in every decision. By enriching detections with actionable intelligence instead of isolated signals, it reduces investigative effort, accelerates response, and helps teams consistently make better, data-driven security decisions."

Doppel Introduces AI Managed Service for Human Risk Management

Alongside the general availability of Email Security, Doppel is also launching AI Managed Service, a new Human Risk Management (HRM) capability designed to help lean security teams run continuously optimized security awareness and simulation programs with minimal ongoing administration.

Running an effective HRM program traditionally requires teams to make recurring decisions about campaign themes, channels, difficulty, cadence, audience targeting, and follow-up training. Manual campaign builders simplify individual tasks, but they still require security teams to manage and tune the overall program over time.

With AI Managed Service, customers define their goals, organizational context, and guardrails once. Doppel's agentic AI then designs, runs, and continuously optimizes the security awareness and simulation program using employee behavior, Phishing Triage data, and threat intelligence from Digital Risk Protection.

Key capabilities include:

One-Time Setup and Custom Guardrails: Customers define key parameters such as program goals, risk priorities, desired campaign frequency, difficulty, target groups, and employee experience without configuring each campaign individually.

Customers define key parameters such as program goals, risk priorities, desired campaign frequency, difficulty, target groups, and employee experience without configuring each campaign individually. Autonomous Campaign Design and Orchestration: Doppel AI builds tailored simulation scenarios, with relevant themes, tools, and channels, then schedules, launches, evaluates, and adjusts campaigns automatically.

Doppel AI builds tailored simulation scenarios, with relevant themes, tools, and channels, then schedules, launches, evaluates, and adjusts campaigns automatically. Continuous, Agentic Optimization: The program improves over time using employee behavior and live threat intelligence, enabling autonomous end-to-end program management with minimal ongoing input from security teams.

"Security teams should not have to choose between running an effective Human Risk Management program and focusing on the dozens of other priorities competing for their attention," said Rahul Madduluri, co-founder and CTO of Doppel. "AI Managed Service allows teams to set their objectives and guardrails once, then rely on agentic AI to design, run, and improve the program continuously. This approach demonstrates how agentic systems can reduce operational burden while strengthening defenses across both technical controls and human risk."

Together, Doppel Email Security and AI Managed Service help security teams reduce manual investigation, policy tuning, campaign design, scheduling, and program maintenance. Both capabilities are built on Doppel's broader platform strategy: applying shared intelligence and agentic AI across Digital Risk Protection, Human Risk Management, and Email Security to defend against the entire social engineering attack chain.

Solution Availability

Doppel Email Security is available beginning today in the AMER and APAC regions. Click here to learn more about Doppel Email Security or sign up for a demo.

AI Managed Service is available to customers of Doppel Human Risk Management. Click here to learn more about AI Managed Service.

Black Hat

To learn more about these offerings in person, visit the Doppel booth (#3367) at Black Hat 2026, August 4-6, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Doppel

Doppel is the AI-native platform for social engineering defense (SED), protecting individuals and brands from AI-powered impersonation, phishing, fraud, and social engineering through three solutions unified on a shared intelligence layer. Digital Risk Protection (DRP) detects threats across multiple channels, links alerts into a real-time threat graph, and delivers AI-driven infrastructure disruption. Human Risk Management (HRM) turns those live threats into phishing simulation campaigns and next-generation security awareness training, measuring and reducing employee risk by user and team. Email Security adds inline protection, using a self-healing, agentic architecture that tunes detection policies, investigates threats, closes detection gaps, and uses the Doppel Threat Graph to stop inbox attacks and disrupt the infrastructure behind them. Together, they defend the entire social engineering attack chain, from infrastructure built before a target is acquired to the moment of compromise, advancing Doppel's mission to protect the world from social engineering, every day.

SOURCE Doppel