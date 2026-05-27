Doppel Announces Agentic Email Security Solution to Stop Malicious Campaigns, Not Just Messages

Unlike traditional email security tools that stop at reactive inbox scoring, Doppel investigates social engineering threats with brand protection context, continuously patches prompt-based detection policies with agents, and executes coordinated takedowns against the infrastructure behind phishing campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doppel, the AI-native Social Engineering Defense (SED) platform, today announced Doppel Email Security, the newest layer of its unified, AI-native platform purpose-built to protect against the entire social engineering attack chain. Joining Doppel's Digital Risk Protection and Human Risk Management, Email Security leverages agentic AI and the Doppel 360° Threat Graph to investigate inbox threats contextually and disrupt the malicious infrastructure driving phishing campaigns before they escalate into broader attacks.

Social engineering is moving faster than ever, with the median user clicking a phishing email in under 60 seconds. Attacks are being carried out at unprecedented velocity, volume, and variety, and traditional email security tools cannot keep pace. Countering these AI-driven threats requires an AI-native architecture with autonomous security agents that adapt in real time. To meet this need, Doppel is built on external attacker infrastructure intelligence from the Doppel 360° Threat Graph and brand protection network. The AI-native platform catches even the most novel attack campaigns and traces inbox threats directly to the attacker's operations behind them, enabling organizations to disrupt phishing campaigns instead of simply quarantining individual messages.

"Modern phishing attacks have evolved into coordinated social engineering campaigns designed to scale rapidly and continuously retarget organizations," said Rahul Madduluri, CTO and Co-Founder at Doppel. "But today, we're introducing email security that finally fights back. It starts with an agentic architecture driven by natural language detection policies, rather than blackbox ML or whitebox YARA rules, and supports continuous patching on misses. Furthermore, with Doppel, companies can investigate the broader operations behind malicious campaigns and disrupt them before attackers can reuse the same infrastructure against additional targets. Every successful disruption raises the cost for attackers, changing the economics that make modern phishing attacks scalable and profitable."

Key Features Include:

Disruption through Multichannel Takedowns – Leveraging AI agents, Doppel traces phishing threats back to their source and orchestrates cross-surface takedowns of the full campaign, including malicious domains, fake profiles, and impersonation kits across every channel attackers use. By disrupting attacks before they spread, Doppel raises attacker costs and reduces the likelihood of repeat campaigns.



– Leveraging AI agents, Doppel traces phishing threats back to their source and orchestrates cross-surface takedowns of the full campaign, including malicious domains, fake profiles, and impersonation kits across every channel attackers use. By disrupting attacks before they spread, Doppel raises attacker costs and reduces the likelihood of repeat campaigns. Detection Powered by the Doppel 360° Threat Graph – AI agents investigate every message in the inbox using context, sender behavior, and the attacker infrastructure mapped out by the Doppel 360° Threat Graph, and evolve with attacker tactics. Signals collected across the platform strengthen downstream detections, coordinated takedowns in tandem with Digital Risk Protection, and phishing simulations used to prepare organizations and their employees for evolving attacker tactics.





– AI agents investigate every message in the inbox using context, sender behavior, and the attacker infrastructure mapped out by the Doppel 360° Threat Graph, and evolve with attacker tactics. Signals collected across the platform strengthen downstream detections, coordinated takedowns in tandem with Digital Risk Protection, and phishing simulations used to prepare organizations and their employees for evolving attacker tactics. Capacity Scaled by the Doppel Agentic Security Operations Center (SOC) – Attack volume is growing exponentially, but security headcounts aren't. AI agents close that gap by continuously tuning detection policies, investigating threats, and explaining decisions in plain language. This shifts security teams from maintaining spaghetti rules or battling a blackbox ML system to clear, human-readable natural language detection policies. Every investigation explains itself, so the SOC no longer loses time deciphering complex logic or tracking down emails lost to blackbox machine learning.

"The industry has spent years focused on filtering threats in the inbox while attackers continued evolving their infrastructure and tactics," said the CISO of a Fortune 500 company. "Doppel's ability to identify malicious sending infrastructure, map the broader campaign and drive coordinated disruption is a meaningful shift in how organizations can defend against social engineering. The combination of AI-native analysis, explainable detection logic and stronger signal correlation gives security teams both better visibility and greater confidence in responding to emerging threats."

These capabilities are powered by the broader unified Doppel platform, which continues to see rapid adoption as organizations seek more proactive approaches to defending against modern social engineering attacks. Doppel's growth has accelerated over the past four consecutive quarters, more than tripling its ARR across industries including financial services, healthcare, energy, technology, manufacturing, and media.

To learn more about the announcement, visit doppel.com/product/email-security or the blog at doppel.com/blog/announcing-doppel-email-security, and register for the webinar covering Doppel Email Security on June 23, 2026 at doppel.com/events/email-security-fights-back-introducing-doppel-email-security.

To gain exclusive updates and priority access to Doppel Email Security, join the waitlist doppel.com/email-security-waitlist.

Learn more about Doppel's AI-native Social Engineering Defense platform and how the company helps organizations identify, disrupt, and dismantle modern social engineering attacks at doppel.com. Follow Doppel on X and LinkedIn, and explore career opportunities at www.doppel.com/jobs.

About Doppel

Doppel is the AI-native platform for social engineering defense (SED). Doppel protects individuals and brands from AI-powered impersonation, phishing, fraud, and social engineering by dismantling attacker infrastructure, building resilience through training and simulation. Doppel's comprehensive Digital Risk Protection solution detects threats across multiple channels, links alerts into a real-time threat graph, and offers AI-driven infrastructure disruption. These threats inform phishing simulation campaigns and security awareness training to offer robust Human Risk Management capabilities that strengthen employee defenses through next-generation training and testing. Email Security closes the loop with agentic detection and response powered by the Doppel 360° Threat Graph.

SOURCE Doppel