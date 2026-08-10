Doral Renewables Executes $400 Million Common Equity Investment

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doral Renewables LLC ("Doral Renewables"), a leading U.S. utility-scale solar and battery storage developer and independent power producer, announced today the signing of a $400 million common equity investment from Doral Group Renewable Energy Resources Ltd. "Doral Group"; (TASE: DORL). This investment is additive to the existing Doral Renewables ownership position currently held by Doral Group.

This capital raise from a proven equity partner reflects Doral Renewables' commitment to accelerating the business. It is part of a capital formation strategy that will meet Safe Harbor timelines, putting more megawatts in service across America.

In parallel with this transaction, Clean Air Generation LLC, which is wholly owned by Doral Renewables CEO and Co-Founder Nicholas Cohen, will exchange its ownership of Doral Renewables LLC membership interests for a mixture of cash and Doral Group stock. Mr. Cohen will continue to be an employee, serving as President and CEO of Philadelphia-based Doral Renewables LLC and maintaining his seat on the Board of Directors. The composition of the Board of Directors and the voting ownership of Doral Renewables will also remain unchanged.

"Our investors believe in our commitment to farmers and farming communities" said Nick Cohen, CEO of Doral Renewables. "Farms are sophisticated businesses that make great partners and listening to them, including investing in programs like agrivoltaics, is also good for the bottom line. Everybody wins; we achieve more cooperation from farmers, which leads to much bigger projects, and leading institutional investors are excited to support our growth and share in the strength of our project pipeline."

About Doral Renewables

Doral Renewables is a Philadelphia-based developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets throughout the United States. Doral's solar and storage development portfolio comprises over 17 GW, which includes nearly 450 MW currently in operation and close to 1,500 MW under construction. Doral Renewables operates in 16 states and across five electricity markets. With a strong focus on community engagement, we aim to integrate agrivoltaics practices throughout our pipeline, creating additional opportunities for farming communities. Doral's team of global partners includes the Doral Group, Migdal Group, APG, and Apollo. Learn more at doral-llc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Doral Renewables LLC