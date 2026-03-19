Doral Renewables Completes Final Funding for Great Bend Solar Project

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doral Renewables, a leading, U.S. utility-scale solar and battery storage developer and independent power producer, announced that its Great Bend Solar project located in Meigs County, Ohio has completed final funding as of Friday February 20, 2026. The project will generate clean electricity sufficient to power more than 9,000 American homes and will contribute more than $400,000 annually in new tax revenue to Meigs County, supporting essential local services.

The Great Bend Solar project, currently under construction. Image courtesy of Doral Renewables LLC

Fifth Third Bank finalized Substantial Completion funding, bringing the total tax equity investment in the project to more than $27 million. In addition, $35 million of investment tax credits generated by the project were sold to a third-party buyer. More than $38 million of construction debt was repaid, and approximately $33 million of term debt with HSBC and KeyBank was issued. HSBC has also provided an approximately $ 8 million letter of credit facility to support the project. These transactions—the Tax Credit Transfer closing, Tax Equity Substantial Completion funding, and Term Conversion—together constitute the final funding of Great Bend Solar project.

This series of transactions represents the culmination of the long-term project financing for Great Bend, as well as an important milestone for the overall Doral Renewables portfolio. "Final funding at Great Bend is an exciting milestone and a testament to the strength of our partnerships," said Dario Abramskiehn, Director of Portfolio Finance at Doral Renewables. "We are grateful to our talented financing partners for their collaboration in bringing this project into operation, and we are proud to see Great Bend delivering clean, reliable power and meaningful economic benefits to Meigs County. We view this milestone not as an endpoint, but as the foundation for decades of reliable operation and continued growth across Doral's portfolio."

"Fifth Third Bank was pleased to partner with Doral on the tax equity financing commitment for the Great Bend Solar Project," said Jon Stark, Head of Renewables at Fifth Third Bank. "Supporting premier platforms like Doral squarely fits our future growth, and we look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Doral as they continue to execute on their high-quality U.S. renewables pipeline."

About Doral Renewables

Doral Renewables is a Philadelphia-based developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets throughout the United States. Our solar and storage development portfolio comprises nearly 18 GW, which includes nearly 450 MW currently in operation and 1,500 MW under construction. Doral Renewables operates in 18 states and across five electricity markets. With a strong focus on community engagement, we aim to integrate agrivoltaics practices throughout our pipeline, creating additional opportunities for farming communities. Our team of global partners includes the Doral Group, Migdal Group, Clean Air Generation, APG, and Apollo Funds. Learn more at doral-llc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Doral Renewables LLC