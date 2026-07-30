Dossier Establishes Precision-Driven Executive Search for Family Offices

The Firm Also Welcomes Patricia Burkey as Director of Talent Acquisition, Deepening Expertise in Complex, Mission-Driven Placements



BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. and NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dossier, a bespoke executive search partner and sister company to the award-winning recruiting firm Pocketbook Agency, today announced its establishment, serving senior leadership roles across family offices, investment and financial services, foundations and trusts, and high-growth organizations. The firm also announced that Patricia Burkey has joined as Director of Talent Acquisition, bringing deep expertise built through her work as founder of Veren Partners, the talent advisory firm known for placing exceptional leaders in roles that defy traditional job descriptions.

"Dossier's foundation is one few new firms can claim: twelve years of recruiting excellence behind us. We built this firm to be the one clients call when a leadership hire has to be right the first time," said Brittany Dolin, Founder and CEO of Dossier. "Patricia shares that same standard. Bringing her on from the start holds our own team to it and makes an already strong team even stronger."

Dossier is the natural evolution of Pocketbook Agency. The firm places senior leaders across Executive Leadership, Operations, Human Resources, Accounting and Finance, and Marketing and Sales, with additional functions available by request.

The firm's model is built around what senior hiring actually requires. Every search begins with a discovery process that maps a client's culture, structure, and goals before sourcing starts. Screening is thorough by design: background, references, and true fit, every time. Clients and candidates both benefit from that same level of care.

Patricia's arrival deepens that capability. She brings years of experience placing leaders across family offices, investment firms, foundations, and mission-driven organizations, where trust and confidentiality are paramount, and the roles rarely fit a mold. Her addition expands Dossier's presence in New York and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and she will partner directly with the firm's family office, investment, and foundation clients.

"Family offices come to me with roles at the intersection of strategy, operations, and culture. These are positions that demand more than a search firm; they demand someone who understands the business, not just the job description. The most consequential hires come through relationships and deep understanding, never through algorithms," said Patricia Burkey, Director of Talent Acquisition at Dossier. "Joining Dossier gives clients and candidates a broader platform while preserving everything that makes this approach work: discretion, care, and placements that stay, grow, and lead."

Dossier enters the market with a clear ambition: to advance executive search for organizations where every hire carries lasting impact. The firm serves clients nationwide from Beverly Hills, New York, Seattle, Dallas, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

ABOUT DOSSIER

Dossier is a female-founded and owned boutique executive search firm specializing in high-impact senior leadership placements. Built on the same hands-on, thorough approach as its sister company, Pocketbook Agency, Dossier partners closely with clients to find leaders who fit where a company is headed, not just where it's been. Learn more at www.dossiersearch.com

Media Contact:

JConnelly for Dossier

[email protected]

SOURCE Dossier