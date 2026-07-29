Dossier Perfumes Appoints Stefano Curti as Executive Chairman

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dossier Perfumes, in partnership with American Pacific Group (APG) and Otium, today announced the appointment of Stefano Curti as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Curti brings more than two decades of executive experience across the beauty and consumer packaged goods sector. He spent over twenty years at Johnson & Johnson, rising to Global President of its Beauty and Baby divisions, where he led iconic brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno, and Clean & Clear. From 2020 to 2025, he served as Global Chief Brands Officer at Coty — one of the world's largest beauty companies — where he oversaw marketing strategy and brand development for major consumer lines including CoverGirl, Max Factor, and Rimmel. Named to the 2022 Forbes World's Most Influential CMOs List, he has since transitioned into private equity and board advisory roles.

"I am thrilled and honored to join Dossier. For years, I have applauded its growth, its unprecedented fragrance quality at fair prices, and its ability to build community and, ultimately, an extremely relevant, young, and cool brand. I look forward to working alongside Sergio and his management team, and the newly established Dossier Board of Directors," Curti said.

The appointment follows APG's acquisition of Dossier Perfumes in March 2026. Founded in 2019, Dossier has become one of the most decorated names in accessible fragrance. Its Lost Americana scent was named a fragrance category winner at Cosmoprof North America 2026, selected from a field of 357 submissions, and also took Best Unisex/Genderless Fragrance at the 2026 NewBeauty Awards. The brand's campaigns have earned recognition as well, including Best Campaign of the Year at the 2026 NEW YOU Awards.

"I join the Dossier leadership team in saying that I couldn't be more excited to have Stefano as our Chairman. His experience building and operating global beauty brands is exactly what Dossier needs at our stage. Having his perspective and experience in the boardroom as we grow is a real turning point for us," said Sergio Tache, CEO of Dossier Perfumes.

About Dossier Perfumes

Dossier is a perfume house for the next generation, democratizing access to premium fragrance. Founded in 2019, it blends French craftsmanship with innovation — clean, vegan, cruelty-free scents made in Grasse, France, starting at $29. Spanning designer-inspired Impressions, brand-exclusive Originals, and a Home collection, Dossier has shipped more than one million orders. Learn more at dossier.co.

SOURCE Dossier