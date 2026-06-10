Double Good named #16 on Crain's Chicago Business 2026 Fast 50

For the fourth consecutive year, Double Good is honored as one of Chicago's top tech innovators

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crain's Chicago Business 2026 Fast 50 list has named Double Good No. 16 among the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area. Double Good is listed for the fourth consecutive year, with 662% growth over the past five years. This recognition highlights Double Good's exceptional impact, business momentum, and market leadership.

Double Good is an online fundraising platform for schools, youth sports teams and organizations that allows users to start a fundraiser effortlessly and raise the funds they need, while Double Good manages all ordering, payment and delivery.

Double Good has helped raise over half a billion dollars for kids across the country by returning 50% of every dollar directly to the participating organization.

"This achievement not only represents Double Good's continued growth, but our impact as we enable kids across the country to do what they love," said Tim Heitmann, Founder and CEO of Double Good. "In 2025 alone, Double Good helped raise more than $125 million for schools, teams and youth organizations nationwide."

The private company has grown for 28 years, with significant growth every year. Driven by strategic leadership expansion and high-impact partnerships, combined with continued investment in technology innovation with the Double Good fundraising app.

The Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list ranks companies headquartered in the Chicagoland area based on five-year revenue growth, spotlighting those driving innovation and job creation.

About Double Good

Double Good is a leading fundraising app and best-in-class technology company redefining how youth organizations raise funds for the causes they care about. Founded in 1998 in Chicago and made famous by its gourmet popcorn, Double Good achieved rapid growth after launching its effortless fundraising app in 2017. With just a few clicks, coaches, teachers and parents can start a fundraiser, set up a store and sell popcorn online. Fifty percent of every dollar sold goes directly back to the team, school or organization. For more information, visit https://www.doublegood.com.

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SOURCE Double Good