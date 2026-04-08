Double Good Doubles Down on Tech to Boost Youth Org Fundraising Results

New capabilities increase flexibility and earning potential

CHICAGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Good, the fundraising app that enabled nearly 75,000 youth organizations to raise more than $125 million in 2025, today introduced new capabilities to improve fundraiser performance by giving organizers more flexibility in how they run their fundraisers.

This launch builds on Double Good's fully integrated, end-to-end platform that empowers schools, youth sports and community organizations to run short, high-impact fundraisers entirely online, from setup to purchase to fulfillment. Through personalized Pop-Up Stores, supporters can purchase gourmet popcorn online while organizers track sales in real time.

Organizations keep 50% of every sale, while Double Good handles payments, paperwork, order fulfillment and direct shipping. This allows organizers to focus on engaging supporters instead of managing logistics like inventory, cash collection or selling door-to-door.

More Ways to Raise

Double Good offers simple fundraising setup and tracking from your phone, including built-in toolkits, checklists and a real-time leaderboard that drives participation and results. The platform's new capabilities create additional flexibility and opportunities to raise more funds without requiring extra work from organizers or sellers. They include:

A seven-day fundraiser option – Double Good fundraisers are highly effective in a short time-frame, which has historically been four days. Organizers can now choose to run a four- or seven-day fundraiser to provide additional flexibility and meet organizational needs. These options are expected to fuel a significant impact to fundraisers while still keeping campaigns short and focused.





Double Good fundraisers are highly effective in a short time-frame, which has historically been four days. Organizers can now choose to run a four- or seven-day fundraiser to provide additional flexibility and meet organizational needs. These options are expected to fuel a significant impact to fundraisers while still keeping campaigns short and focused. Early access orders – Sellers' Pop-Up Stores now open and take orders 48 hours before the fundraiser begins, helping build early sales momentum and providing extra time to ensure the store is set up. Company data shows that sellers who set up their stores earlier sell more, prompting Double Good to add this new feature to help organizations maximize how much they can raise for their cause.





Sellers' Pop-Up Stores now open and take orders 48 hours before the fundraiser begins, helping build early sales momentum and providing extra time to ensure the store is set up. Company data shows that sellers who set up their stores earlier sell more, prompting Double Good to add this new feature to help organizations maximize how much they can raise for their cause. After-event sales – Orders can now be placed for up to 48 hours after a fundraiser ends, giving supporters who missed the live event window an opportunity to contribute and support the cause. User data showed strong traffic to Pop-Up Stores immediately after events ended, so this feature turns that missed opportunity into additional funds for the fundraiser.

Both extra time features are available regardless of whether the organizer selects a four- or seven-day fundraiser, offering additional flexibility to raise meaningful funds quickly and easily.

Fast, Flexible, Tech-Driven

Double Good uses its platform and real-time data to continuously improve fundraising performance, which helps organizations raise more in less time while removing the complexity of traditional fundraising. By eliminating administrative tasks as well as the weeks- or months-long time commitment of traditional fundraisers, the platform frees organizations of unnecessary busywork, keeps volunteer energy high and focuses efforts on reaching out to people anywhere in the country who support their cause. There are zero fees, zero inventory and zero minimums.

"We have years of data on what it takes to run a great fundraiser, and we use that data to continually iterate on our platform to help youth organizations raise as much money as possible to underwrite their activities," said Jake Schmitt, Double Good's Chief Technology Officer. "It's never been faster, simpler or more rewarding to launch and operate a successful campaign."

About Double Good

Double Good is a leading fundraising app and best-in-class technology company redefining how youth organizations raise funds for the causes they care about. Founded in 1998 in Chicago and made famous by its gourmet popcorn, Double Good achieved rapid growth after launching its effortless fundraising app in 2017. With just a few clicks, coaches, teachers and parents can start a fundraiser, set up a store and sell popcorn online. Fifty percent of every dollar sold goes directly back to the team, school or organization. For more information, visit https://www.doublegood.com.

SOURCE Double Good