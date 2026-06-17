Douglas Elliman Celebrates the Return of the U.S. Open to the Hamptons

Leading luxury brokerage highlights the enduring connection between golf, lifestyle, and luxury real estate as the championship returns to Shinnecock Hills

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC ("Douglas Elliman"), the nation's preeminent real estate brokerage and a longstanding leader in the Hamptons market, is celebrating the return of the U.S. Open Championship to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club this June.

Taking place June 15–21, 2026, at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, the U.S. Open – one of the most significant sporting events ever hosted on the East End – will bring an international audience of players, spectators, media, and luxury consumers to the Hamptons, reinforcing the region's status as a global destination for lifestyle, recreation, and real estate.

As part of the championship week experience, Douglas Elliman will host top-performing agents and clients at the tournament to celebrate the unique connection between golf, luxury living, and the Hamptons lifestyle. The initiative reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to recognizing excellence across its brokerage network while creating opportunities to connect, collaborate, and engage with the cultural and lifestyle moments that define many of the markets it serves.

"Few sporting events are as closely tied to a place as the U.S. Open is to the Hamptons," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "When the championship returns to Shinnecock, it shines a global spotlight on everything that makes the East End extraordinary, including its natural beauty, its history, its lifestyle, and its enduring appeal among discerning buyers from around the world. Just as importantly, experiences like this create meaningful opportunities for our agents and clients to connect around the lifestyle that defines so many of the markets we serve."

"The return of the U.S. Open to Shinnecock Hills is a powerful reminder of how closely luxury real estate is connected to lifestyle and experience," said Lena Johnson, President, National Brokerage for Douglas Elliman. "Events of this caliber elevate global awareness of the Hamptons and showcase the qualities that continue to attract discerning buyers, from world-class golf and natural beauty to a strong sense of community and exceptional real estate. At Douglas Elliman, we understand that our clients are investing not only in a home, but in a way of life, and the Hamptons remains one of the most compelling lifestyle destinations in the world."

The U.S. Open's return marks the first time since 2018 that Shinnecock Hills will host golf's national championship. Founded in 1891, the club is widely regarded as one of the most historic and respected venues in the sport and is among a select group of courses to have hosted the championship across three centuries.

Beyond the tournament itself, golf has long played an influential role in shaping the Hamptons lifestyle. The East End is home to some of the most celebrated courses in the world, including National Golf Links of America, Maidstone Club, Sebonack Golf Club, The Bridge, and Shinnecock Hills. Together, they help define a lifestyle centered on outdoor living, recreation, preservation, and community.

"Golf is woven into the fabric of the Hamptons," said Todd Bourgard, CEO of Brokerage for Long Island, the Hamptons, and the North Fork Regions at Douglas Elliman. "It's part of the rhythm of life here. A morning on the course often leads to an afternoon on the water, dinner in the village, or time spent with family and friends. The U.S. Open gives the world a chance to experience that lifestyle and understand why so many people choose to make the Hamptons home."

For luxury homebuyers, proximity to golf remains a highly desirable lifestyle amenity. Many of the Hamptons' most sought-after properties enjoy access to celebrated courses, expansive open space, and the natural landscapes that have made the region one of the country's premier luxury markets.

As the world's best golfers return to Southampton, Douglas Elliman will continue showcasing the people, places, and lifestyle that have made the Hamptons synonymous with luxury living.

For more information, visit elliman.com.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. provides other real estate services, including development marketing, mortgage as well as settlement and escrow services in select markets, and uses as well as invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology solutions and companies. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Inc. is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

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SOURCE Douglas Elliman